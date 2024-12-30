Impact Report | Politics, podcasts & original productions in 2024

Statewide election coverage

Forty-nine legislative districts (with over 100 races). Ten Congressional seats. Nine statewide races. Three Washington state Supreme Court seats, four statewide ballot initiatives and one Seattle City Council special election.

Launching a voter guide that offers statewide coverage of Washington state elections was once a pipe dream for the Cascade PBS news and audience team. This year, it became a reality when we launched a comprehensive Statewide Voter Guide covering elections in all corners of the state.

The 2024 election cycle included some big races both nationally and in Washington state, including an open governor’s race after current Gov. Jay Inslee announced he would not be seeking reelection after 12 years in office. Congressional races, such as the 3rd District in southwestern Washington, could determine the U.S. House majority, while a special election for Seattle City Council offered a chance to reshape city politics. Not to mention, a chaotic and hotly contested presidential election between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden — and later Vice President Kamala Harris.

To do this coverage, it takes a lot of planning that starts way before the first ballots are mailed in July. And, we decided, that coverage could be made better through collaboration.

The 2024 Statewide Voter Guide, helmed by associate news editor Venice Buhain and digital content manager Madeline Happold, included collaborative partnerships with other Washington newsrooms that know their communities best. The Columbian helped cover races in the state’s southwest corner and RANGE Media assisted with Eastside races, while Salish Current and Cascadia Daily News covered the northwestern parts of the state near Bellingham.

It was also an all-hands-on-deck undertaking for the Cascade PBS newsroom: Investigative reporters pitched in to write candidate bios and race descriptions; multiple editors reviewed copy; and, the original productions team assisted with interviews, including with outgoing Gov. Inslee and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. The audience team also included some of the first interactive maps of Washington’s new legislative district boundaries, finalized in March, for readers to have access to up-to-date voting information. By the end of November, the guide was utilized by over 30,000 readers and viewed almost 100,000 times. To build on our statewide election coverage, we included live primary and general election results for all races.

News editor Donna Gordon Blankinship spearheaded two Cascade PBS/Elway polls covering national and statewide races with Stuart Elway while publishing a weekly Politics newsletter to keep readers informed. Cascade PBS reporters also participated in three candidate debates with the Washington State Debate Coalition. According to Cascade PBS records, our election coverage was republished at least 25 times by news outlets across the state to better reach affected communities.

New franchises, familiar faces

Cascade PBS also expanded its local video series with some familiar faces. The broadcast news segment Crosscut Now rebranded to become The Newsfeed — still hosted by beloved anchor Paris Jackson. The new show dives deeper into Cascade PBS stories, including new original segments with editor-at-large Brangien Davis. Jackson also does even more of her own reporting, like her story highlighting the team of women spearheading Seattle’s $800M waterfront revitalization project. A few episode highlights from this year include a two-part interview with Seattle’s Mayor Bruce Harrell; a look at Generation Z’s attitude toward the 2024 elections; and, a discussion about guaranteed income programs in Washington. The Newsfeed also got a lengthier (and regular) time slot between PBS News Hour and BBC News on Fridays at 5:55 p.m., expanding to four minutes from its previous one minute.