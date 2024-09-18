First Response: A new limited podcast series on gun violence

In this three-part series, we hear what it’s like to be a surgeon, nurse or paramedic in our region amid a historic rise in gun-related injuries – and what some medical professionals are doing to help.

Subscribe to Northwest Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Podbean.

This help goes well beyond the operating table. A new program at Harborview aims to support gunshot survivors and, ultimately, interrupt what is often an ongoing cycle of violence.