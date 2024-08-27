Seattle opened 1,750 subsidized, affordable apartments in 2023

She moved into her studio apartment earlier this year with her rambunctious 4-month-old puppy Precious. The new place, not far from Veronica’s childhood home at 25th and Union in the Central District, marks her return to Seattle after a dark period that she described as chaotic.

Seven years ago, Veronica, who asked that Cascade PBS not use her last name for privacy, was living in Kent when she was evicted from her apartment and fell into homelessness. At first she lived in her car on the street, then in transitional housing in Kent and Skyway and eventually with her daughter in Tacoma.

Veronica’s new home on First Hill is one of 1,750 subsidized affordable apartments in 13 projects that opened in Seattle in 2023 using funding from the city’s Office of Housing. The buildings are in the Central District, on Capitol Hill, in Licton Springs, Rainier Beach and elsewhere.

Those numbers come from Office of Housing’s 2023 annual report . The document helps illustrate the progress Seattle is making on housing affordability and the challenges it will face in the coming years as rising construction costs and interest rates hinder the city’s efforts.

The Rise is part of a joint project by nonprofit housing developers Bellwether Housing and Plymouth Housing. The 17-story building, Seattle’s first high-rise affordable-housing development in decades, was built on surplus land gifted by Sound Transit for the effort.

Bellwether owns “The Rise” portion on floors six through 17 and rents the 250 studios and two- and three-bedroom apartments to people earning 60% or less of area median income. Sixty percent of AMI is currently $63,240 for an individual.

On floors one through five, Plymouth owns Blake House, which rents 112 studio apartments to seniors and veterans exiting chronic homelessness. Blake House is known as a permanent supportive housing project, with three live-in staff members as well as onsite health care services.

Veronica said her experience at The Rise has been good. But of course good is not perfect. Her room got way too hot during Seattle’s heat wave, but she was able to get a portable air conditioner. Veronica also complained that some of her neighbors don’t treat the building as well as she thinks they should.