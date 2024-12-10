Young WA councilmembers provide a ‘generational voice’ in politics

“I felt like there wasn’t a voice that was reflecting the needs of all our constituents,” Binda said. “Now that we’re growing and changing, I just think it needed a different voice.”

Binda ran a campaign focused on increasing affordable housing and diversity in the city. He won in 2021 at age 21 — the youngest Black person elected in state history, he said.

Binda thinks he brings a sense of urgency to elected office — a willingness to move quickly and question the way things have always been done.

“I’m up there as someone that’s just authentic, more real, more raw,” Binda said.

Binda acknowledges that his approach to politics has sometimes landed him in hot water.

During his first year in office, Binda faced an ethics complaint and failed recall attempt tied to using city property and an email address for personal business. The state’s public disclosure commission also fined him $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on personal expenses. He also got in trouble with the commission for missing the deadline to pay campaign filing fees. He said it was because, as a young person, he didn’t know how to write a check.

Colleagues criticized him for “poor decorum” and not following parliamentary procedure during meetings. The Daily Mail and New York Post wrote stories that attacked him for a shirtless photo of himself he posted on Instagram.

Binda apologized for the campaign finance violations and said he had made mistakes as a person new to politics who wasn’t familiar with the rules. He described other aspects of the controversy as being driven by a “good old boys’ club” of people who didn't want to see a young person of color trying to make change.

“When you’re young and you make history and you go in there — the first person is always the one that’s going to get the blowback,” Binda said.

Community outreach also can look different for young city council members, many of whom use social media in a way that older city councilmembers haven’t. Sunnyside City Council member Keren Vazquez, 27, said Instagram reels and livestreams are a major part of how she tries to inform the community and connect with constituents — particularly younger ones.

“Whereas the older council members, they don’t use social media, they believe more in like, flyers,” said Vazquez, who was elected in 2023 at 26. “I’m always pushing ‘Let’s use QR codes’ or ‘Let’s post more stories.’”

Binda has about 43,000 followers on TikTok, and said the platform helps him make politics more accessible and relatable to younger folks and people who are tired of the “bureaucracy BS” of politics. He said his use of the platform has bothered some of his colleagues.

“I definitely face pushback from that because it’s not something they’re used to,” Binda said. “They didn’t have the platform to do it.”

Barriers

All the young officials interviewed said they faced skepticism for their age while running for office.

While doorbelling in Redmond, Salahuddin met people who told him he was “too young” to be running. Someone told Kenmore’s Loutsis that he hadn’t held down a job “long enough to know what the working world is like.” Others questioned him because he didn’t know what it was like to be a parent. Sunnyside’s Vazquez recalls one woman who said “Oh, honey, you’re going to get eaten alive.” In Newcastle, Charbonneau said he was criticized for “being a renter and not a homeowner.”

Binda said his opponent in Lynnwood told KING 5 that she was in office when Binda was born .

“Going up to the doors as a 21-year-old and saying ‘Hey, I’m running to represent you and run your budgets and run the city’... I got a lot of people that laughed,” Binda said.

But the young electeds said they also met large numbers of people — and older politicians — who were supportive and glad to see someone in the next generation stepping up.

Skepticism isn’t the only barrier keeping young people out of elected office. Research from the Center for Informa tion & Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University found that financial pressure, lack of support networks and feelings of not being qualified enough are all major barriers for young people — particularly young people of color.

There’s a feeling of “imposter syndrome” when you’re running a campaign against an older and more experienced opponent, Vazquez said. “You feel like, ‘Am I even capable?’”

Running for office is expensive and time-consuming. It’s especially tough for young folks who aren’t already financially secure, Charbonneau said.

Most city councils in Washington are technically part-time jobs with part-time pay, but the heavy workload often makes it feel like a full-time job. (Seattle, which pays councilmembers between $137,432 and $144,614 annually, is one major exception.) Many councils have meetings that conflict with the workday — another barrier for someone who needs to work full-time. The young politicians interviewed all described challenges balancing work — and in some cases school — with their political commitments.

“That’s why we see a lot of older individuals,” said Loutsis, who serves on the Kenmore City Council while also pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Washington and working part-time as a graduate staff assistant on campus. “They have that financial position, maybe more time in their schedules.”

For young people, committing to a term in office can also mean putting other career opportunities on hold.

“When I was campaigning, some of my friends would say, ‘What are you doing? You’re crazy,” Vazquez said. “‘If you win, you’re going to be stuck there for four years and you’re going to dedicate your youth until you’re 30.’”

Regardless of the challenges, all the young electeds said they’d encourage other young people who are interested to get involved. It’s important to have representation and a “diversity of voices” at the table when decisions are made, Charbonneau said.

“I think we care about issues that other folks might not care about,” Charbonneau said.

Many young city council members are working to increase youth participation in politics. Vazquez and Loutsis both said they’re in the process of creating youth councils where young people can have more direct input on policy decisions.

It’s important to have young people in elected office, Salahuddin said, because decisions about land use, climate change and transportation can have generational consequences.

“A lot of the decisions that we’re making as leaders wouldn’t be beneficial for the future of our city if we’re not actually incorporating the voices of those who it will actually impact,” Salahuddin said. “Young leaders absolutely need to be at the table.”

This story was updated on Dec. 10 to clarify that Alexis Mercedes Rinck appears to be the first person in their 20s to ever sit on the Seattle City Council.