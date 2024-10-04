The Newsfeed: WA Gen Z voters excited, but turnout still a toss-up

Gen Z’ers are those born between 1997 and 2012, according to Pew Research. They’re touted as the generation that grew up with the internet as an integral part of their lives.

Voters between 18 and 35 appear more optimistic this election, yet less likely to vote than older voters, according to the latest Cascade PBS/Elway poll.

On a drizzly late September morning, The Newsfeed team traveled to the University of Washington to understand the motivations and concerns of first-time and young voters and whether they’ll sway the electoral college for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

“A lot of this generation, I think, don’t feel like their vote is really having any impact,” University of Washington student Xavier McGhee said.

Other students we spoke with noted prominent social issues have led to their heightened political interest.

“You know, abortion rights, LGBT rights ... like everything is on the line in those red states,” Kansas native and UW student Ella Heide said.

Washington is considered a blue-leaning state.

Some first-time voters, like UW junior Benjamin Horton, who intends to cast his ballot in November, said he feels many people on campus may be hesitant to share how they really feel if it aligns with the Republican party.

“People are scared about being you know, not even pro-Trump, but just supporting any of his views,” Horton said.

UW political science professor James Long says he’s noticed three interesting trends that may have mobilized young voters this cycle, particularly on the Democratic side.

First, he noted general excitement around Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate, following President Joe Biden’s decision to bow out of the race. Second, he says, there’s been increased enthusiasm after the Democratic National Convention. Finally, the star power in the election: Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris. Long says that 12 hours after Swift’s announcement, data showed an influx in young voter registration.

“The Institute of Politics at Harvard University released a poll, which focuses specifically on young people, and one thing that they saw among Harris supporters was a lot of enthusiasm. Republicans who otherwise support Donald Trump, that are not going to vote for Harris, they were much less enthusiastic. It really seems that where the MAGA energy is coming from is in older-aged categories. So that is why we haven’t seen the surge in voter registration for young people; on the side of what we think are likely going to be Republican voters,” Long said.