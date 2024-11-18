A guide to WA’s mobile home tenant protections and dispute program

In this guide, Cascade PBS shares information on state protections, tenant-landlord rights and the complaint process surrounding living in mobile home communities. Tenants with urgent concerns should consider contacting an attorney or the Northwest Justice Project . Story tips about unsafe or unlawful mobile home park practices can be shared with investigations editor at jacob.jones@cascadepbs.org or reporter farah.eltohamy@cascadepbs.org .

What information should I know before I file a complaint?

The Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act , or RCW 59.20, outlines the state’s legal protections and party responsibilities as applied to mobile home park communities. In 2007, the Washington Legislature established the dispute resolution program and empowered the state Attorney General’s Office to enforce the MHLTA.

In this program, the Attorney General’s Office serves as a neutral third party — representing neither the landlord nor the tenant. Instead, the office looks at a case strictly through the context of the MHLTA and from there determines if a party is acting in violation of the law.

That said, tenants are the ones who are overwhelmingly relying on the program for their housing disputes. In 2023, a total of 731 tenants filed complaints, in comparison to just three from landlords.