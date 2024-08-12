Art by NW: Todd Horton’s drawing devices reveal the dreams of trees

He’d just read The Overstory, by Richard Powers, a novel based on the scientific evidence that trees “talk to” each other through root systems, fungi and airborne chemical signals (aka the “world wood web”).

“I loved that book,” Horton recalls. “So I was like, well, how can I translate that idea into my art?”

Known for his paintings of regional landscapes and animals — misty views of the Samish River, blue-black crows in conversation — Horton first tried to convey his imagined dendrological chats by drawing trees with root systems visibly connected underground. The results were intriguing to him, but didn’t feel sufficient.

This was about four years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, when people were trying all manner of new endeavors. Horton had a wild idea of his own. “I kept thinking about it and pushing it,” he says, “which eventually led to the trees themselves making the marks and telling a story.”

Driven by the poetic idea of visually transcribing the dreams of trees, Horton constructed “drawing devices” from simple materials: clotheslines, carabiners and wooden clamps that grip black chunks of graphite or white lumber crayons.