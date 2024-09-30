My elderly father had dementia, anger issues — and many guns

Unbeknownst to me at the time, my father, standing in that step well, was looking for one of his guns. Guns in the hands of people like him are a growing problem in America, one recently declared a public health crisis by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy: firearm violence. Jake Berry Ellison Sr. was old, demented and, quite often, armed.

My father was one of some 60-plus million Americans over 65, an age demographic on track to make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. population by 2054. Of this population, it is estimated that nearly 7 million currently suffer from Alzheimer’ s or related dementias , and in 30 years that number will grow to more than 13 million. Of those elderly with dementia, as many as half will live in a home with a gun.

My father and mother had more or less crash-landed in Billings in the spring of 2020, after a hard run through the early and twisted depths of my father’s dementia in the southern deserts of America. Until then, none of us kids — there are eight of us — really understood what they were going through. A resilient and private person, my mother had been run ragged by my father, scared of his increasingly delusional jealousies and controlling aggressions.

Once we reconnected with them, we were shocked by the condition of their lives and his hallucinations and bizarre behavior. We reassured our mother and one another that this was happening to him, too. An illness, not something he had chosen. But until then, our mother had been living in that slow-boil metaphor of not really understanding just how out-of-whack and desperate their lives had become.

And yes, he had several guns in their motor home. Firearms had been a constant and significant part of his life and his identity — he had possessed and carried them his entire life. They factored largely in his aggressions, too.

When the surgeon general made his public health declaration about gun violence, his accompanying report twice identified people with dementia as being among those who could get unauthorized access to unlocked guns. The report states that roughly 13 out of 100,000 people over 65 committed suicide with a firearm in 2022, a rate 15 percent higher than it was a decade earlier.

But we didn’t know any of this in the summer of 2020 when we gathered in Billings to try to help our parents. Nor were there any obvious tools or resources or legal avenues for dealing with a man suffering from dementia in a home full of guns.

My father’s dangerous delusions

Researchers, physicians and public health experts have been working hard to get information and tips about firearms and dementia to the general public. Dr. Emmy Betz, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado, says progress is being made, albeit slowly, with the help of firearms enthusiasts, sellers and associated groups who are raising awareness.