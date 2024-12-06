The Newsfeed: Seattle’s newest councilmember eager to get to work

“I feel a strong mandate to really live up to what my voters ... secured and wanted to make sure that I came into office,” Rinck said.

Rinck is the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the Council.

She won the Council’s Citywide Position 8 seat over former Councilmember Tanya Woo, who was appointed to fill former Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s seat after Mosqueda stepped down from the Council in January 2024, until the special election for the seat could be held in November. Rinck will fill the remainder of Mosqueda’s term, with about a year left in office.

Rinck campaigned for new progressive taxes to fund social services, affordable housing, investments in police alternatives and community-led development.

Rinck joins the Council as it has shifted more to the political center. She’s now part of the progressive minority, which just got smaller with Councilmember Tammy Morales’ decision to resign earlier this week. We spoke with Rinck before Morales made her announcement.

“I’m also mindful that I bring a real perspective to the Council, [I] bring some balance to the Council in these discussions. I’m a renter. I’m someone who doesn’t own a car and takes the bus to go to work, and I’m someone who’s a bit younger. And I am in many ways a generational voice. A generation who is starting to wonder what place they have in the city,” Rinck said.

Editor’s note: This interview was recorded before Tammy Morales’ resignation.