Seattle Animal Shelter director resigns, alleging city inaction

Alleged city inaction

Rodriguez accused the city of falling short on two primary issues: fully funding shelter positions and remodeling the building. He wrote that the city has not fully funded positions such as the behaviorist and foster coordinators. The behaviorist was previously funded by the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation, a private nonprofit created by volunteers in 2010 to help support the shelter.

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

Callie Craighead, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, said in an emailed statement that the behaviorist and foster coordinator positions are fully funded in the current city budget. She also noted that the turnover for Seattle Animal Shelter is lower than the industry average and highlighted other recent staff retention efforts .

“While there is a national shortage of animal care and veterinary professionals,” she wrote, “we are hopeful that the new labor contracts with City employees as well as proposed City legislation (which would increase salaries for SAS veterinary staff so that they are more comparable with similar-sized cities) will aid with hiring and retention of these critical positions.”

Rodriguez also expressed frustration with the shelter’s facilities, arguing the city had not taken steps to upgrade or remodel the 1982 building despite “continuous advocacy” from the Finance and Administrative Services department that oversees the animal shelter.

“[T]here has been no meaningful progress toward right-sizing our shelter,” he wrote. “This is deeply problematic for me as a leader and a further reason for my resignation.”