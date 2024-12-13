Gun violence is declining, but King County still has work to do

What’s missing from the puzzle?

Part of Lisch’s and Briscoe’s job is to connect with other cities and keep tabs on other gun violence programs and policies that King County and Seattle could start. But, Briscoe said, “I don’t know if there’s any magic thing out there that’s a shiny new thing we want to try.”

Instead, it’s about scaling up the tools the city and county already have in place.

Part of that scaling, in Briscoe’s view, should include expanding the community violence intervention programs and professionalizing them the way police, fire, EMTs and nurses are professionalized. “They should have the same type of benefits, they should have access to some type of mental health support,” she explained. “All of those things are in place, and they should have a budget, so they don’t have to, you know, lay off their employees or start again.”

During King County’s mid-year budget process, Zahilay included $1 million to bolster the county’s gun violence work. Much of it centered on improving coordination between city and county agencies as well as with first responders, creating a new resource database, and a standard protocol to immediately intervene after a shooting.

“If there’s a shooting at a school, I want it to be automatic that King County’s Public Health Department will reach out to the school and say 'Do you want us to come to your school and provide more mental health resources, more behavioral health resources?’” he explained. “If there’s a shooting at an apartment complex, I want it to be automatic that our Public Health Department will reach out and provide the resources needed by that community to move forward.”

Some experts see a need for police as part of the solution. Not necessarily to prevent gun violence, since police are typically only involved after a shooting has occurred; but Helfgott argued they play an important role, both to investigate gun crimes and to address other public safety concerns with community members. To get there, both Helfgott and Washington agree police need to work to build better relationships with the communities they work in.

“Get out of your vehicles, show up to businesses, introduce yourselves when these youth are getting out of schools,” said Washington. “Just ‘Hi, how you doing?’ It’s all about building community, and how can you be a part of it. They are a part of the ecosystem.”

Seattle Police Department did not respond to Cascade PBS’s multiple requests for interviews for this article.

The Central District Public Safety Accountability group that Appollonia Washington co-founded is also part of that ecosystem. They serve as liaisons between the Central District community and city and police officials. At their monthly meetings, officials report on what they’re doing to improve safety and receive feedback from the community.

Helfgott also thinks in a world so saturated with violent media, better education is critical.

“We need to be educating the public, educating families," she explained. “I think media literacy should be taught in elementary school and all the way up. They are doing that in some countries, but we need to help children understand the difference between fantasy and reality.”

A glimmer of hope

When she looks at the work community violence intervention groups are doing and the additional resources city and county leaders are putting toward gun violence prevention, Washington feels that things are moving in the right direction.

That’s not to say she’s pollyannaish about how hard a problem gun violence is or the tragic impact it has had on her community. Her son went to school with Amarr Murphy-Paine, who was shot and killed at Garfield High School earlier this year. As a result, Washington said, her son’s been saying more frequently that he loves her, explaining that “you never know” when you might get killed. “God, that hurts as a parent,” she said.

At the same time, Washington finds promise in the work that’s being done.

“I know it’s going to take a lot,” Washington said. “But if everybody can come together to make this ecosystem a little bit safer, [it’s going to help.] If I keep being active and vocal about supporting our neighborhood, then I know change is going to continue to come.”