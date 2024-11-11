Removing guns is a key suicide prevention strategy in WA

At age 49, Mike Johnson took his life with a pistol.

Johnson, now 74, said he’s learned to cope with this family tragedy over time. And in hindsight, it is not surprising that his brother opted to use a gun to end his life. Growing up in rural Montana, the two were surrounded by guns.

That lived experience has motivated Johnson to work to raise awareness about suicide and prevention.

He is board president of the Jefferson County affiliate of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, or NAMI. The group works with the community to provide support and resources to those seeking to intervene when family or friends have suicidal thoughts.

Accessibility to lethal and dangerous tools, such as guns, is a big part of that discussion, explained Johnson, who lives in Port Townsend.

“If people have the means to kill themselves and they’re in a place in their lives to do that, it makes it a lot easier,” Johnson said.

Indeed, statistics show that a significant portion of firearm deaths in Washington are suicides. In 2023, 66% of all firearm deaths were suicides, and just two years ago, in 2021, that number was above 69%, according to figures from the state Department of Health.

But despite the propensity of firearm use in completed suicides, such deaths are discussed far less often among the public and in the media compared to other forms of gun violence and firearm injury, such as mass shootings and homicides.

Far more people arrive at Harborview Medical Center with injuries related to suicide than to mass shootings, according to Arvin Akhavan, medical director of the hospital’s emergency department.

The hospital is the state’s only level 1 trauma center, defined as a facility that provides the highest level of care for those with traumatic injury.

“We see gun injuries at least daily,” he said. “We are not seeing mass shooting [gun] injuries daily.”