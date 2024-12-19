Impact 2024: A year investigating labor safety, housing insecurity

Housing and social safety nets

Our team produced its first half-hour investigative documentary, Priced Out: Fear and Resistance in WA Mobile Parks , examining the management practices of Port Orchard-based Hurst & Son LLC, which now owns close to 60 parks in Washington. The documentary built on months of reporting on Hurst’s rapid growth and the impact on thousands of residents who said rent increases and other policy changes made it increasingly difficult to stay in their homes. We also compiled a resource guide on mobile home tenant rights and filing complaints.

Reporter Farah Eltohamy found earlier in the year that Hurst & Son tenants had raised health concerns about water contamination and sewage backups . The state program for overseeing mobile home park disputes also reported record numbers of tenant complaints .

“Thank you very much for helping us, for giving us the opportunity to expose our daily lives under the yoke of Hurst & Son,” one park resident told us after watching Priced Out. “May God bless all of your team and all of those who made the documentary possible.”

The documentary has drawn more than 100,000 views on YouTube , with people from across the country sharing concerns about similar management issues in their communities.

In January, reporter Brandon Block outlined how the state intercepts millions of dollars in child support payments to parents who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) aid. While previous attempts to curb the practice failed, state lawmakers passed a bill in March to reform such seizures and pass more money to parents starting in 2026.

“I think you did a great job making the policy information digestible and balancing it with the impact on families!” a policy analyst wrote to Block. “Thanks again for highlighting this often-overlooked topic in a thoughtful way.”

Multimedia journalist Jaelynn Grisso also looked at how Indigenous nations have faced repeated barriers as they sought to access federal pandemic grants or programs. A government watchdog agency recommended granting tribes more autonomy on spending such relief.

Going forward, we plan to sunset the award-winning WA Recovery Watch project at the end of 2024 after three years of watchdog reporting on the local spending of federal pandemic aid. Our team will still cover some related safety-net failures or funding disparities, but we will shift away from federal relief as a coverage priority.

