Impact 2024: A year investigating labor safety, housing insecurity

Our team published more than 35 stories this year, as well as multiple video segments and a 30-minute documentary. Our accountability reporting helped trigger government investigations, launch new policy discussions, accelerate the closure of a deteriorating veterans’ clinic and spark the departure of the Seattle Animal Shelter director.
Much of this year’s reporting has remained rooted in our WA Recovery Watch project on federal pandemic aid spending and our WA Workplace Watch project on job safety and oversight. We also kept looking for ways to empower readers (and other journalists) with data tools and resources in our Follow the Funds guide on federal aid and our Check Your Work guide on working conditions and violations.
Our work continues to be free to read and available for republishing in other outlets.
We appreciate the support we received this year from readers and fellow journalists who shared their stories or helped unpack complicated issues. You can send us story ideas or questions at the Investigations page. Here’s a look at some of our most impactful coverage of 2024.
Housing and social safety nets
Our team produced its first half-hour investigative documentary, Priced Out: Fear and Resistance in WA Mobile Parks, examining the management practices of Port Orchard-based Hurst & Son LLC, which now owns close to 60 parks in Washington. The documentary built on months of reporting on Hurst’s rapid growth and the impact on thousands of residents who said rent increases and other policy changes made it increasingly difficult to stay in their homes. We also compiled a resource guide on mobile home tenant rights and filing complaints.
Reporter Farah Eltohamy found earlier in the year that Hurst & Son tenants had raised health concerns about water contamination and sewage backups. The state program for overseeing mobile home park disputes also reported record numbers of tenant complaints.
“Thank you very much for helping us, for giving us the opportunity to expose our daily lives under the yoke of Hurst & Son,” one park resident told us after watching Priced Out. “May God bless all of your team and all of those who made the documentary possible.”
The documentary has drawn more than 100,000 views on YouTube, with people from across the country sharing concerns about similar management issues in their communities.
In January, reporter Brandon Block outlined how the state intercepts millions of dollars in child support payments to parents who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) aid. While previous attempts to curb the practice failed, state lawmakers passed a bill in March to reform such seizures and pass more money to parents starting in 2026.
“I think you did a great job making the policy information digestible and balancing it with the impact on families!” a policy analyst wrote to Block. “Thanks again for highlighting this often-overlooked topic in a thoughtful way.”
Multimedia journalist Jaelynn Grisso also looked at how Indigenous nations have faced repeated barriers as they sought to access federal pandemic grants or programs. A government watchdog agency recommended granting tribes more autonomy on spending such relief.
Going forward, we plan to sunset the award-winning WA Recovery Watch project at the end of 2024 after three years of watchdog reporting on the local spending of federal pandemic aid. Our team will still cover some related safety-net failures or funding disparities, but we will shift away from federal relief as a coverage priority.
Workplace failures and oversight gaps
In its second year, WA Workplace Watch examined shortcomings in safety enforcement and the routine reduction of safety fines against violators. Lead project reporter Lizz Giordano also identified significant increases in youth labor violations as more teens enter the workforce.
Giordano introduced readers to Derrik, a teenager who suffered the loss of both legs while working construction as part of a job-based learning program at his school. The story found gaps in oversight of work-for-credit programs, and state officials have now pledged to draft new policies to determine what kind of work companies can assign to minors.
“This is beyond failure,” a retired youth labor specialist said of the incident. “I don’t even have words for how tragic and how completely preventable it was. It’s just infuriating to me.”
Staff and volunteers at the city-run Seattle Animal Shelter also came forward with concerns about safety practices and retaliation that they alleged put workers and the public at risk. Shelter officials acknowledged communication issues, but asserted they had started making several key reforms. The executive director resigned a few months later, citing internal fallout from our reporting as well as insufficient support from the city.
While combing through legal settlement data, our team found a $225,000 payout over sexual harassment allegations against a former Public Works director in Whatcom County. The news sparked local outrage and extensive follow-up reporting from Cascadia Daily News and others.
“I was not made aware of this information and had no knowledge of it until recently when a constituent emailed a copy of the [Cascade PBS] article to the entire Council,” a county council member told Cascadia Daily News.
County officials launched an investigation into the handling of the allegations and authorization of the settlement, later finding a “systemic failure” and calling for a review of county policies.
Our team also spent time with a group of Filipino fishermen who alleged their employer had abandoned them without their full pay at the Westport, Washington, marina where they remained confined to their boats for months. The men described intense isolation and financial uncertainty while the fishing company disputed any wrongdoing, citing routine delays between fishing seasons. The men have remained in the Seattle area as officials investigate their case.
“Thank you so much for giving a voice to exploited workers and raising awareness of a key issue,” a worker advocate wrote to us. “This is groundbreaking reporting. There was clearly so much time put into this. The human element was really incredible.”
Left: Following a November 2023 rainstorm in Seattle, leaks caused ceiling tiles to bulge and break onto a desk and the floor of the logistics office in Building 18 on the Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System campus. (Courtesy of Cortez Hopkins)
Right: What resembles black mold streaks down the inside of a urinal. According to Douglas Galuszka, chief of logistics who provided the photo dated June 7, 2023, it was taken in a bathroom of Building 18 on the Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System campus. (Courtesy of Douglas Galuszka)
Partnerships and republishing
Many of our most impactful stories come from reader or whistleblower tips. Reporter Lauren Gallup with Northwest Public Broadcasting brought one of those tips to a collaborative investigation of deteriorating conditions at a Veterans Affairs medical clinic in Seattle. Gallup and Giordano found reports of staff treating patients amid severe leaks, mold and a failing ventilation system as a planned demolition of the building fell years behind schedule.
About a month after our story published, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Adam Smith sent the VA a letter citing the hazards outlined in our reporting and demanding information on steps to address the situation. The VA announced around the same time that it had moved out staff and closed the clinic.
Our 2023 collaboration with Youth Today, covering youth homelessness services in Washington, continued to unfold this year as reporter Elizabeth Whitman documented the sudden closure of the Lifeline WA program — in part over spending issues identified in her previous reporting.
Cascade PBS investigative reporters shared details of their stories in additional on-air interviews with KUOW, Oregon Public Broadcasting and others throughout the year. We also saw our work republished by the Bellingham Herald, Cascadia Daily News, the Columbian, InvestigateWest, KXLY, Spokane Public Radio, the Wenatchee World and other outlets.
Recognition and what’s ahead
Our team was honored to receive a number of regional awards in 2024 for our reporting. Reporters Farah Eltohamy, Mai Hoang and photo editor Genna Martin won First Place for Investigative Reporting in the extra-large newsroom category of the regional Society of Professional Journalists contest for their work covering economic eviction in mobile home communities throughout the state.
“Deeply researched and reported, this investigative report exposes weaknesses in oversight and regulation that puts the vulnerable elderly population at risk,” judges wrote. “Important work.”
Reporter Brandon Block also won the regional SPJ’s Second Place Award in Audio Reporting on Technology and Science for his contributions to a podcast episode on police investments in surveillance technology. The judges wrote: “Comprehensive and fair look at an issue most of the public is not aware of, without being alarmist. Newsrooms around the country would do well to examine this issue locally.”
Our team also contributed to the work that earned Cascade PBS the General Excellence award from SPJ in 2024.
In the coming year, we plan to continue prioritizing our investigations into worker safety issues and mobile home housing as well as expanding our coverage on immigration, social services and local justice outcomes.
The Investigations desk received grant support this past year from the Inatai Foundation, the Ballmer Group and the Kaphan Foundation. Check out our previous Investigations Impact Reports for 2022 and 2023. You can help support our reporting by sharing our stories online, sending us story tips or signing up for our monthly Cascade PBS Investigates newsletter.
