Migrant brush pickers face risks, few protections in WA woods

Independent contractors

Matt Geyman works with the state Attorney General’s Office as an assistant attorney general in its consumer protection division. But years ago he served as a lawyer for Columbia Legal Services , representing migrant workers in Washington’s forestry industry through pro bono work.

At the time, another work van crash — this one deadly — sparked state scrutiny of the hiring structures and oversight of the forest products industry.

Five workers died in the 2004 crash in Lewis County and others were hospitalized. Geyman said he joined the case as the state’s Department of Labor & Industries began investigating key employers in the brush-harvesting industry — including Continental Floral Greens, Cascade Floral Products, Pacific Coast Evergreens and others.

In a court filing, L&I argued that forestry workers should qualify as “agricultural employees” under the state’s Farm Labor Contractor Act , triggering additional protections and obligations to provide benefits. At the heart of the L&I case, Geyman explained, was who would shoulder the responsibility of protecting brush pickers.

“L&I was doing audits of the brush sheds to try to gather the facts to decide whether they were not paying into industrial insurance or the workers’ comp system,” Geyman said. “The industry was saying, ‘No, these are not [our] workers, these are independent contractors, and we don’t have any obligations to pay. … We don’t have any obligations to them.’”

L&I also found that forestry work vans are sometimes modified to carry more salal, which can result in missing seatbelts, insufficient seating and improper transportation of machetes or other harvesting tools.

The Washington State Farm Bureau, representing wholesalers at the time, argued that shed owners regularly buy from different pickers and cannot be as responsible for them as they would be for direct employees. The Court later ruled that brush pickers did not qualify for additional employee protections.

“That’s how they’ve kept it,” Hoare said, “that it’s not an employer relationship, and I think that’s how it’s lasted the way it is.”

L&I spokesperson Matt Ross told Cascade PBS in an email that someone hired as a contractor to pick brush “would be covered by safety rules like any other worker.”

But under state law, independent contractors do not have guarantees of minimum wage, overtime, paid sick leave or meal and rest breaks — and neither are they required to be covered by the hiring entity’s workers’ compensation insurance, he added. Under the permit system, salal pickers are simply selling a product they technically own.

Find tools and resources in Cascade PBS’s Check Your Work guide to search workplace safety records and complaints for businesses in your community.

Hoare said her past research has also shown that the piece-rate system leaves brush harvesters at an economic disadvantage.

“Because the work is difficult and the pay low, brush pickers occupy the bottom rung of the economic ladder. Like other transnational Indigenous groups, they often live well below the federally recognized poverty level,” she wrote in a 2007 report.

On top of that, language barriers can make it difficult for workers to understand what rights or protections they have. Geyman recalled that most of the salal harvesters he met hailed from the Todos Santos region in Guatemala — whose residents predominantly speak Mam, a Mayan language whose speakers number just over half a million. In Washington, however, that number dwindles to a working community of 1,200, according to a report in Mexican Law Review authored by Geyman and other attorneys.

“Because many Indigenous-language speakers have not obtained the fluency necessary to communicate effectively about complex issues in Spanish, and because professional Indigenous-language interpreter services are not readily available, many Indigenous people find themselves unable to express or resolve problems in critical areas such as workplace rights, housing, and health care,” the report stated.