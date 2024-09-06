No end in sight: Filipino fishermen still wait on abandonment case

Usually, Dagalea and Cabrera would attend service at the Filipino-American Community Church, but this Sunday marked their first day off in a while. They have picked up every hour they can to send money back to their families in the Philippines. They say working holds back the homesickness between the video calls and WhatsApp messages.

The men find themselves in limbo. Again.

It’s been nearly a year since Dagalea, Cabrera, Zambales and 21 of their crewmates docked in Washington after fishing a tuna season for California-based McAdam’s Fish. Cascade PBS previously detailed the crews’ three months in the Westport Marina in late 2023, leading at least six workers to accuse their employer of abandonment and wage theft.

Foreign fishermen working off the U.S. coast do not require visas, but those without lose many federal worker protections and cannot leave their boats. Labor experts say working offshore for months at a time leaves foreign fishing crews “uniquely unprotected” from employers who have near-complete control over their living conditions and immigration statuses.

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

In Congress, efforts to protect migrant fishermen have stalled in recent years. The last public proposal came in 2017 when U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, introduced the Sustainable Fishing Workforce Protection Act, which would have created a distinct visa category for foreign fishermen and imposed new inspection requirements on their vessels. The bill died in committee, and Hirono’s office did not provide any updates on the effort following multiple Cascade PBS requests for comment.

Other recent Congressional efforts have proposed adding exemptions to visa restrictions on seafood processing workers to ease industry seasonal hiring demands without addressing offshore fishing crews. Worker advocates argue that foreign maritime workers deserve more U.S. protections, such as oversight of wage agreements and increased inspections of vessel conditions.

With help from Filipino community organizations, six men have stayed in the Seattle area to pursue claims against their former employer and assist with multiple investigations in the U.S. as well as the Philippines. They have spent months finding new work, meeting with attorneys, settling into new routines and missing their families.

“Nobody told us we were gonna wait this long,” Dagalea said.