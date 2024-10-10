Small businesses continue legal battle over denied pandemic aid

“I’ve always said our fries beat every other competitor,” Sangha said, “if we serve them correctly.”

Sangha’s father opened this Wendy’s franchise, in a shopping center on the outskirts of the small Lewis County town of Chehalis, in 2004 after immigrating from Fiji. Growing up, Sangha would do homework with his twin brother at the fast-food tables after school, he recalled.

“I remember being probably 5 or 6 and asking my dad how to use the computer that he would use for filings,” Sagha said. “He would get us up to speed on the technology and stuff, and he would show me how he would input his Quickbooks data.”

Sangha took over the family business, which had grown to three restaurants, in 2019 after his father suffered a stroke. Months later, COVID-19 hit, forcing him to both learn the ropes and navigate an economic crisis without hands-on guidance from his father, who required months of inpatient rehab.

This story is a part of Cascade PBS’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

One bit of relief came from the Paycheck Protection Program, the government’s first and largest effort to bail out businesses shuttered by the pandemic. Sangha applied through the Small Business Administration, the federal agency tasked with standing up what became an $800 billion relief effort more or less overnight. Sangha’s company received just under $333,000, which he said helped him avoid laying off any employees or cutting hours at their three locations.

Then the SBA asked for the money back.

“It seemed like a no-brainer for us that we would utilize this to help our employees and our team,” Sangha said, adding that the SBA’s denial of forgiveness “inhibits us from continuing to grow, continuing to hire, reinvest in the business.”

Sangha filed a lawsuit in federal court earlier this year seeking to have the loan forgiven, as 96% of PPP loan funds nationwide have been. In a recent conversation in the dining room of his Chehalis location, he pointed out that he spent most of the money on paying employee wages while other recipients were granted forgiveness despite inflating payrolls or defrauding the program with fictitious companies.

“It’s not like some of those people who have been egregious with their loans and fraudulent, saying, ‘We’re going to pretend we have this many employees and we are going to keep the money or whatever,’” Sangha said. “We’re not keeping any of the money.”