‘Beyond failure’: WA teen loses legs at school-based work program

The 16-year-old worker began the morning guiding a walk-behind trenching machine through a field, cleaving a 6-inch-deep ditch for a new fence line. The trencher lurched and strained as the blade slashed through the loosely packed dirt. His two closest co-workers, both wearing ear protection, faced away from where he dug.

Derrik kept the trencher running as he stepped forward, alongside the machine, to check his progress. Then the ditch sidewall suddenly collapsed, pulling his legs into the churning blades.

“I do remember yelling for a while,” he recalled later. “It could have been 10 seconds. Could have been five minutes.”

Alerted by their boss, workers rushed to Derrik’s aid and called 911. Derrik’s mom, who had stepped away from her phone to fold laundry, called him back just as the paramedics arrived.

“He told me he got hurt,” Derrik’s mom recalled.

“I told Mom not to get angry … upset,” he interrupted, then paused. “What did I say?”

They could not recollect the exact wording. But Derrik does remember his mom panicking.

“I cut my legs off. Then, of course, she yells at me.”

Sitting in the family’s living room a few miles outside Battle Ground, Wash., Derrik’s memory of his injury remains fuzzy. As he recently recounted that day in June 2023, his parents filled in gaps: a helicopter lifeflight to a Portland hospital; fits of thirst and exhaustion from the blood loss; a room full of loved ones waiting for him after emergency surgery; and waking up with both legs amputated — one above the knee, the other below.

Derrik had worked at Rotschy , a large construction company in southwestern Washington, for about nine months prior to his injury, and had recently joined a school program that allowed him to earn class credit for hours on the job. Cascade PBS has agreed to identify him by first name only to help protect his privacy as a minor.

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

Washington youth labor laws aim to provide overlapping layers of protection for both working minors and the thousands of students participating in work-based learning programs each school year. A Cascade PBS investigation — reviewing program records, case files and interviews with those involved — found that public officials and the company disregarded or misinterpreted guidelines at multiple levels ahead of Derrik’s injury.

Rotschy, which routinely hired teenage workers amid recent labor shortages, violated the law when supervisors assigned tasks known to be dangerous and prohibited for minors to perform. The Battle Ground School District, where Derrik attended, did not conduct an initial site inspection as required by the program. The state Department of Labor & Industries and school district officials disagree on who bears responsibility for ongoing safety monitoring.

L&I later issued significant fines against Rotschy for the incident, but has for years approved special “variances” for the company to hire minors despite its history of serious safety violations. And local school officials continued to promote the company’s work program — including after Derrik’s injury.

The system put in place to protect youth workers failed, said Mary Miller, a retired L&I youth labor specialist and nurse.

“A kid loses two legs, this is a huge failure,” she said. “This is beyond failure. I don’t even have words for how tragic and how completely preventable it was. It’s just infuriating to me.”

Rotschy declined multiple requests for comment on this story. For their part, Derrik and his parents say they do not hold Rotschy responsible. It was a fluke, an unlucky break — not the company being neglectful, they said. They hope officials can learn lessons from what happened, but that the school program does not end.

“I don’t think Rotschy failed my son in any way,” Derrik’s dad said. “All these events culminated into this accident.”