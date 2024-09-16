Washington Labor & Industries interpreters file wage-theft lawsuit

The contract workers for the state Department of Labor & Industries filed a wage-theft lawsuit against the agency, alleging that interpreters are owed what their union estimates is more than $380,000 for work done over the past three years. The group, many of whom are women of color, also argued in a separate complaint that a recent change in scheduling companies has resulted in missed wages that left workers scrambling to pay their household bills.

“It’s L&I … it’s who we should be turning to if we have an issue with an employer,” said Denise Sanchez, a 34-year-old interpreter. “I don’t know why they aren’t following their own rules.”

The May 30 lawsuit seeks owed payments for interpreting services performed for self-insured companies that opt out of the public workers’ compensation system. L&I administers payment for medical services, including interpreting, for companies within the system. Self-insured companies independently pay for those legally required services, some of which have remained unpaid.

“L&I has the authority and obligation to require self-insured companies to pay the compensation owed to [interpreters] but has failed, refused, and neglected to do so,” the lawsuit reads.

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

The lawsuit names L&I, several self-insured companies, and the company the agency previously contracted with to schedule interpreters – Interpreting Works – as defendants. Interpreting Works CEO and founder Marisa Gillio told Cascade PBS the self-insured companies had also failed to pay them for the past interpretation services. Gillio said just a small percentage of self-insured companies had not paid her company or interpreters.

“We are fighting for interpreters to get paid,” Gillio said. “We respect their work and want interpreters to get paid.”

L&I declined to comment on the lawsuit, but spokesperson Matt Ross emphasized the crucial role interpreters serve at the agency.

“Interpreters are essential to what we do – without them we would not be able to effectively serve our diverse customers,” he said. “We appreciate their work and their patience while we established the new scheduling system.”