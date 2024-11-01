WA law restricts noncompete agreements. They keep popping up anyway

Westphal swiveled back to his meeting. A vendor in South America appeared on screen and asked a question about the components of a particular wheelchair model. Westphal explained that while most chairs are made of titanium, they can be customized with carbon fiber footplates, leg rests, and casters to fit the customer’s measurements. A woman on the call translated his response into Spanish.

“It’s like a custom-tailored suit versus JCPenney,” Westphal explained after logging out. “Not a lot of companies make custom chairs anymore.”

Westphal meets with vendors like this most days as an account manager for RGK, a subsidiary of Sunrise Medical, one of the largest wheelchair manufacturers operating in the U.S.

Westphal’s former employer, a competing wheelchair manufacturer called Permobil, has sued him in federal court in an attempt to force him out of his job and reap monetary damages. They allege he took top-secret company information to their main competitor but have yet to produce much evidence and remain vague about the supposed information.

This story is part of Cascade PBS’s WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

The case hinges on Westphal’s former employment contract, which contained a clause stating that he would not accept a job with a competitor for 12 months after leaving the company. Known as noncompete agreements, these clauses have recently come under regulatory scrutiny for the power they give employers to bind workers’ job mobility and bargaining power. Once limited to high-level executives and specialized fields like engineering and medicine, noncompete clauses have proliferated widely across industries, becoming boilerplate contract language in fast-food and warehouse jobs.

Washington state placed significant restrictions on the enforcement of noncompetes in 2019, passing a law that included a ban for workers making under $100,000 per year. But Permobil has sidestepped that law by filing suit in a federal court in Tennessee, where the company’s U.S. operations are headquartered, and where a judge agreed to hear the case, even though Washington law explicitly voids labor contracts that force adjudication in other states.

“Like most companies in our industry – and indeed, in various sectors – Permobil employs non-compete agreements to safeguard our business operations,” a Permobil spokesperson wrote in an email to Cascade PBS. “These are typical for key roles, including leadership positions and those entrusted with sensitive information.”

Westphal, who did not have any direct reports, said he increasingly felt sidelined at Permobil and worried about his future at the company.

“Since the beginning I wanted to walk away quietly and say, ‘Hey, let me live my life,’” Westphal said. “It’s absolutely stupid what they’re doing. … I can’t think of a reason [for the lawsuit] other than pure arrogance, to bury us in legal bills.”