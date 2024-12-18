The Elephant in the Room: Episode 3

Some on the right have distanced themselves from Trump, which listeners heard in the first episode of “The Elephant in the Room” — a three-part series from Northwest Reports that dives deeper into the state and future of Washington’s GOP. Other Washington Republicans stand by the President-elect, including those whom the Northwest Reports team spoke to at a GOP watch party on election night.

In the series’ third and final episode, hosts Sara Bernard and Maleeha Syed caught up with a few Republicans in Washington after Nov. 5 to hear their perspectives on how this year’s election played out.

The three candidly shared their thoughts on Trump’s reelection, the reasons Republicans keep losing in Washington and where they see the state GOP going from here.