2024: Photos of the year

When our photographers go out into the world, we are sometimes met with negativity, wariness or even open hostility. Those reactions are understandable, especially from people who don’t know us or our intent. We often have just a few seconds to build trust and explain our intentions. In these moments, we are grateful to the people who let us in and allow us to capture their lives as we do our best to represent them with dignity, accuracy and respect. Journalism is not just about reporting facts but sharing the humanity behind those facts. Photographs are an incredibly powerful tool for sharing humanity.

This year, a few such people we photographed stand out for these reasons.

As part of our ongoing series on gun violence, in March we talked with the family of Abdikadir Shariif, a rideshare driver who was shot and killed in Edmonds by a stranger after dropping off a passenger. Though we were with them only a short time, Shariif’s family allowed us to speak with and photograph them during difficult and emotional moments at a memorial gathering for their son. Their grief is symbolic of the many grieving families across the state who have lost children to gun violence this year.

Over the summer, freelance photographer David Ryder worked on a story for Cascade PBS about the Biletskiy family, who fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine and moved to Washington with seven of their children. Their oldest son, Roman, 23, is a survivor of a 2022 massacre of Ukrainian prisoners of war, but remains a Russian captive. The Biletskiys let Ryder spend time with them at home, their business and during a rally commemorating the massacre. Their generosity and vulnerability allowed him to illustrate the difficulty they have had settling in a new place while still in a constant state of worry and uncertainty as they await news of their missing son and war-torn home country.

Another group that was tremendously generous with their insight and expertise was the medical staff at Harborview Medical Center. During our series on how health care professionals are affected by gun violence, a wide range of doctors, nurses and violence preventions specialists gave us some of their precious time and energy and allowed me to photograph them as they performed surgeries and worked with patients in the operating rooms and offices of the Level 1 Trauma Center. It can often be difficult to obtain access to photograph inside hospitals due to privacy concerns and the busy, often chaotic environment. These doctors and other staff know firsthand the severity and importance of the issues we were covering and did everything they could to help us tell the story.

These are just a few examples, but every time a community member opens their door and gives us a bit of their time, we are grateful. It helps us do our job better and tell your stories with context and compassion.

Thank you to everyone who let us into your lives and allowed us to share your stories of heartbreak and triumph with our readers.