Remembering popular progressive WA Republican Gov. Dan Evans

His politics may seem baffling in the modern era of partisanship and division, like a survivor of a near-extinct species. He gave the keynote speech at the 1968 Republican convention that nominated Richard Nixon, although Evans had endorsed liberal Republican Nelson Rockefeller for president. Evans was a fresh face in the party and continued to be seen that way. He was on Gerald Ford’s shortlist for vice president in 1976.

Evans did not support Donald Trump’s election or re-election as president, yet he refused to give up his GOP identity. I once asked him why he did not quit a party that had strayed so far from his core values. “Just stubborn, I guess,” he replied.

Evans had cultivated GOP moderation in his cabinet and continued to mentor Republicans who had not given up on the possibility of electing common-sense candidates. Electeds like former GOP Secretaries of State Ralph Munro, a former Evans aide, and Sam Reed, who fought with his own party over a so-called “stolen” election in 2004, were exemplars of the integrity that Evans represented and cultivated.

“Governor Dan” could get tough, though, especially during his campaign against the Democratic incumbent he defeated in 1964, Gov. Albert D. Rosellini. Evans kept above the fray, but his camp floated rumors about the governor’s alleged criminal associations and activities. Nothing was proven, but the allegations might have cost Rosellini a federal appointment after his loss to Evans.

Another campaign eyebrow-raiser, though hardly Evans’ fault: A young, clean-cut volunteer was tasked in 1972 with following Evans’ opponent around, recording his speeches and reporting on his events. That Evans operative’s name was Ted Bundy, before he became infamous.

The Evans era seems like a kind of political fairy tale for those who are nostalgic for saner, more reasonable politics. Too hot, too cold, will we ever find “just right” again? Many who remember those times might yearn for pragmatic decency as an essential criterion for running and holding office. Evans proved those could be winning qualities.