The craft brewery boom buoys nation’s only Latino-owned hop farm

But as they’ve done for the past five years, Loza Farms took a breather one evening last month to open their farm to brewery owners and brewmasters from around the U.S. and Mexico for their annual Mexican Night.

What started as a gathering for a handful of Mexican craft brewers is now a full-scale must-attend harvest event for hop and brewery officials. It’s also become a showcase for the only Latino-owned hop farm in the United States.

Around 100 guests enjoyed carnitas, slow-cooked over an outdoor gas stove; a variety of toppings; and of course beer from breweries that use Loza Farms hops. Mexican music filled the open air as brewers and hop growers talked shop and took a tour led by the oldest of the four Loza children, Leon Loza Jr., 41, who most people know simply as “Junior.”

Among those in attendance were Simon Brown and Jeromé Dixon of Claremont Craft Ales, a craft brewery in Claremont, Calif., outside of Los Angeles.

Brown and Dixon’s visit to Loza Farms was well-timed. During their visit to the Yakima Valley, they had decided to secure a contract to purchase Centennial varietal hops.

“I get more value making the connection with growers and farmers,” Brown said.

The pair selected the Loza Farm hops after a blind taste test — a practice many breweries use when selecting hops for long-term purchasing contracts — so the hop quality drives their decision. Still, Brown said, learning of the brewery’s Mexican heritage provided additional value.

“As owners, we love to tell that story,” Brown said. “Our customer base values local, family and history.”