Bob Ferguson will be Washington’s next governor

Republican challenger, Dave Reichert, won 44% of the votes counted on Election Day, after trailing Ferguson by a similar percentage in polls throughout the race.
The Associated Press called the race for Ferguson shortly after the first vote drop.
Ferguson celebrated his win within the context of the presidential race, which was yet to be decided.
"We're optimistic for her (Harris’) campaign, but I want to be very clear to each and every one of you, if that result does not go the way we want, I want to be very clear there is nobody running for statewide office this year, anywhere in the United States who is more prepared to defend your freedoms against that administration than I am,” Ferguson told his supporters on election night.
Reichert, in a brief speech to his supporters just before 9 p.m., said he would not concede Tuesday night.
“We are not going to concede until the last vote is counted,” he said.
Win or lose, he said he would continue to fight against regulation and overreach from the Democratic party in the state and encouraged Republicans to do the same.
“One thing I don’t want you to do is move,” he said. “I want you to stay in [the] fight.” The message generated enthusiastic chants of “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
Ferguson also took time on Tuesday night to say that he appreciated Reichert stepping up to run for governor. He asked the audience to applaud Reichert for his service to the state of Washington.
Ferguson, Washington’s attorney general for the past 12 years, talked a lot during his campaign about shoring up public safety, preserving reproductive rights, spending more of the state budget on education and doing more about housing affordability and homelessness.
During his time as attorney general, Ferguson expanded the office dramatically to focus on consumer protection issues, such as targeting companies responsible for the opioid epidemic.
He cited his time on the King County Council as evidence that he knows how to balance a budget in a bipartisan way, and has also run a large state agency, the Attorney General’s Office.
He has also been criticized for his approach to drug decriminalization, his aggressive litigation tactics against the federal government and for withholding documents in numerous court cases in which his office was representing the state.
Reichert, a former congressman and King County sheriff, expressed some of the same priorities in his campaign, but was challenged by Ferguson and outside campaign spending on his record on reproductive rights. Reichert’s campaign was focused on crime and safety issues as well as addressing the state’s high cost of living. One of his more innovative ideas was to stop taxing baby essentials, such as baby food and diapers.
Recent attempts in the state to eliminate taxes on diapers have not been successful despite bipartisan support in the Legislature. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 26 states, including Texas, California and New York, do not have a sales tax on baby diapers.
Reichert was heavily criticized for his stances on abortion and reproductive rights, but pushed back against claims that he would go after Washington’s established laws on abortion during his campaign. He was also criticized for his personal opposition to same-sex marriage and for exaggerating his role in the capture of the Green River Killer, with critics saying that he actually was an impediment in the case.
Ferguson will replace three-term Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who announced early last year that he would not run for reelection. Inslee was first elected in 2012 after defeating former Republican Attorney General Rob McKenna.
Washington hasn’t had a Republican governor since John Spellman, who completed a single term in 1985. The Republican governor before Spellman was Dan Evans, the only other consecutive three-term governor other than Gov. Jay Inslee, who is completing his third term.
In early voting on other statewide races:
Democrat Nick Brown, a former U.S. attorney, is leading the race for Washington attorney general with 56% of the vote compared to 44% for Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano, a Republican. The attorney general represents the state of Washington and its officials in court cases involving the state’s interests; advises state officials and legislators; and oversees the state’s enforcement of laws surrounding consumer protection, fair business practices and other areas.
Lt. Gov. Denny Heck is heading toward reelection with 57% of the vote compared to 43% for Republican Dan Matthews, who served on the Shoreline School Board in the 1980s and as the Snohomish County Charter Review Commissioner. The Lieutenant Governor is president of the state Senate and schedules bills for consideration on the Senate floor. He or she also takes over the governor’s duties whenever they are out of state or unable to serve.
Democrat Dave Upthegrove, who has been on the King County Council since 2013, is leading former U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler for Commissioner of Public Lands, with a count of 53% to 47%. The public lands commissioner is head of the Department of Natural Resources and manages 5.6 million acres of land owned by the state, including aquatic and woodland areas.
Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal appears headed toward reelection for his third term, leading Republican David Olson in early returns of 54% to 46%. The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction oversees K-12 education throughout Washington, which educates about 1.1 million students.
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is likely headed to reelection after previously winning a special election in 2022 to complete Republican Kim Wyman’s term. Democrat Hobbs is leading in early vote returns against Republican Dale Whitaker, a small-business owner, on votes of 60% to 40%.
Democrat Pat McCarthy appears likely to hold onto the state auditor position she has held since 2017, with early returns showing her leading Republican Matt Hawkins, 59% to 41%. McCarthy is the first woman in state history to hold the auditor position.
Democrat Mike Pellicciotti is heading toward a second term as state treasurer, likely to defeat Republican Sharon Hanek, an accountant and tax and finance professional. Pellicciotti is leading after the Tuesday vote count, 58% to 42%.
In the open race to choose a new state insurance commissioner, early returns showed Democrat Patty Kuderer is leading Republican Phil Fortunato by a vote of 57% to 43%. The Office of the Insurance Commissioner oversees the state’s insurance industry and advocates on behalf of consumers.
The Washington Supreme Court has one open seat, as Justice Susan Owens is turning 75 this year and is required by law to retire. Dave Larson, currently the presiding judge for Federal Way Municipal Court, is basically tied with Sal Mungia, a Tacoma lawyer who has served as a trial and appellate attorney in civil cases at the state and federal court level, with a early vote total of 49.78% for Larson to 49.73% for Mungia.
Reporter Mai Hoang contributed to this story.