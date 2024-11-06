Bob Ferguson will be Washington’s next governor

Win or lose, he said he would continue to fight against regulation and overreach from the Democratic party in the state and encouraged Republicans to do the same.

“One thing I don’t want you to do is move,” he said. “I want you to stay in [the] fight.” The message generated enthusiastic chants of “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Ferguson also took time on Tuesday night to say that he appreciated Reichert stepping up to run for governor. He asked the audience to applaud Reichert for his service to the state of Washington.

Ferguson, Washington’s attorney general for the past 12 years, talked a lot during his campaign about shoring up public safety, preserving reproductive rights, spending more of the state budget on education and doing more about housing affordability and homelessness.

During his time as attorney general, Ferguson expanded the office dramatically to focus on consumer protection issues, such as targeting companies responsible for the opioid epidemic.

He cited his time on the King County Council as evidence that he knows how to balance a budget in a bipartisan way, and has also run a large state agency, the Attorney General’s Office.

He has also been criticized for his approach to drug decriminalization , his aggressive litigation tactics against the federal government and for withholding documents in numerous court cases in which his office was representing the state.

Reichert, a former congressman and King County sheriff, expressed some of the same priorities in his campaign, but was challenged by Ferguson and outside campaign spending on his record on reproductive rights . Reichert’s campaign was focused on crime and safety issues as well as addressing the state’s high cost of living. One of his more innovative ideas was to stop taxing baby essentials, such as baby food and diapers.

Recent attempts in the state to eliminate taxes on diapers have not been successful despite bipartisan support in the Legislature. According to the National Diaper Bank Network , 26 states, including Texas, California and New York, do not have a sales tax on baby diapers.

Reichert was heavily criticized for his stances on abortion and reproductive rights, but pushed back against claims that he would go after Washington’s established laws on abortion during his campaign. He was also criticized for his personal opposition to same-sex marriage and for exaggerating his role in the capture of the Green River Killer , with critics saying that he actually was an impediment in the case.

Ferguson will replace three-term Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who announced early last year that he would not run for reelection. Inslee was first elected in 2012 after defeating former Republican Attorney General Rob McKenna.

Washington hasn’t had a Republican governor since John Spellman, who completed a single term in 1985. The Republican governor before Spellman was Dan Evans, the only other consecutive three-term governor other than Gov. Jay Inslee, who is completing his third term.