Alexis Mercedes Rinck way ahead of Tanya Woo in Seattle Council race

The special election will determine who will fill the Council’s Citywide Position 8 seat for the remainder of former Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s term, ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Ballot counting can take days and even weeks under Washington’s vote-by-mail system and results often change before they are finalized, but Rinck and her supporters were ready to declare victory Tuesday night.

“We didn’t just win an election. We turned a page and we wrote a new chapter, one that says our city belongs to everyone,” said Rinck at her election night party at St. Johns bar on Capitol Hill. “Every conversation we’ve had, every story that you’ve shared, has reminded me that we have something powerful, a shared faith of what this city can do.”

Rinck was an assistant director at the University of Washington working on state budget and policy issues until she stepped down after winning the primary to focus on the campaign. Prior to that she held director and policy-analyst positions at the King County Regional Homelessness Authority and the Sound Cities Association.

Woo helped found the Chinatown-International District Community Watch during the pandemic to conduct safety patrols and do outreach to people experiencing homelessness. In 2022, she helped lead successful protests in Chinatown against the proposed expansion of a large homeless shelter. Woo and her family also own the historic Louisa Hotel, which was redeveloped into middle-income apartments after a 2013 fire.

Woo was appointed by the Seattle City Council in January to temporarily fill Mosqueda’s seat after the former Councilmember was elected to the King County Council. In 2023 Woo unsuccessfully ran against Councilmember Tammy Morales for South Seattle’s District 2 position.