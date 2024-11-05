Your Washington state general Election Day cheat sheet

We’re choosing our next governor, a new Supreme Court justice and most of the Legislature, and making some big tax decisions that will affect the state budget as well as the environment and your personal budget.

It’s a big ballot, with a number of races and issues you may not feel prepared to opine on. Here are four pieces of good news to get you ready to pick up your pen and vote:

Cascade PBS is filled with information to guide you, but we will not tell you how to vote. Check out our statewide voter guide and all the stories we’ve been publishing about the various races on the ballot. You can pick and choose which items to vote on; you are not required to fill out the whole ballot. If you can’t find your ballot or aren’t registered to vote, it’s not too late. Washington has same-day voter registration. You just have to show up in person at a county voting center. Your ballot envelope may include an “I voted” sticker, or you may be able to pick one up when you drop off your ballot or show up in person. Wear it with pride. Voting is cool.

In addition to picking a brand-new governor, Washington voters are also choosing a new attorney general and insurance and lands commissioners. Two congressional seats are wide open – on the coast and around Spokane – and at least three other congressional districts have competitive races this primary election. Voters are also making choices about every seat in the Washington House and about half of the state Senate. Plus, Seattle voters are choosing a city-wide councilmember to serve a one-year term.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, county elections offices will share what they’ve tallied from ballots received so far. But some races won’t be decided for a few days.

Cascade PBS is following all these races and will post the first batch of results as soon after 8 p.m. as we can, as well as publishing breaking news about some of the biggest races. County officials will keep counting ballots in the days and weeks to come.



How to vote

It’s not too late to drop your ballot in a county drop box , but elections officials recommend against using post boxes on Election Day because there’s no guarantee those ballots will be postmarked on time.

Even if you do not have a ballot in hand, you’ll need to get to a county elections office or voting center to register and vote in person.

If you’re already registered and just lost your ballot or your dog ate it, you can visit that same elections office in person to get a replacement ballot, or you may be able to print one online. Your county elections office will explain more on their online portal.

The Secretary of State’s office answers other voting questions on its website. And the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide has a handy Q&A as well. The voter guide is a good source of information if you’re still filling out your ballot. In addition to information about nearly every candidate and ballot issue statewide, the guide also includes links to stories about the races.



