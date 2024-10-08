Politics

2024 debates: 5th Congressional District with Baumgartner, Conroy

Republican Michael Baumgartner and Democrat Carmela Conroy participated in a live debate Tuesday.

by / October 8, 2024

The Spokesman-Review, in partnership with Gonzaga University, KSPS, The Black Lens and the Washington State Debate Coalition, hosted a live 5th Congressional District debate between Carmela Conroy and Michael Baumgartner. The debate was held at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane.

The 5th Congressional District represents Eastern Washington, from the Idaho border to Franklin County in the west, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who has held the seat for 20 years, is not seeking reelection.

Conroy, a Democrat, served as a deputy prosecutor for Spokane County and as the chair of the Spokane County Democratic party. Baumgartner, a Republican, served as a state senator for Legislative District 6 from 2011 to 2019 and is the current Spokane County Treasurer.

Cascade PBS is one of many media partners presenting the program through the Washington State Debate Coalition. Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2024 voter guide.

