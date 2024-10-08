2024 debates: 5th Congressional District with Baumgartner, Conroy

The 5th Congressional District represents Eastern Washington, from the Idaho border to Franklin County in the west, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who has held the seat for 20 years, is not seeking reelection.

Conroy, a Democrat, served as a deputy prosecutor for Spokane County and as the chair of the Spokane County Democratic party. Baumgartner, a Republican, served as a state senator for Legislative District 6 from 2011 to 2019 and is the current Spokane County Treasurer.

