King County "I Voted" Stickers

Washington Statewide Voter Guide 2024

Welcome to your one-stop shop for Washington’s 2024 election

If you’re here, you want to be an informed voter — maybe you already are! Whether you’re looking for info on the governor’s race, your local legislative district or the U.S. Congress, we can help you make a decision (although we won’t tell you how to vote).

First things first: Are you registered to vote?

  • You should get your ballot in the mail as early as two weeks before the election. Check your registration at vote.wa.gov.
  • You can register online or through the mail until Oct. 28 for the Nov. 5 election.
  • Washington state also allows same-day registration in person, up to (and including) Election Day.

For more voting information, check out the FAQ below 👇

Statewide

State Legislature

U.S. Congress

Seattle City Council

Ballot Initiatives
FAQ & Voting 101

