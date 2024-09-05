5 takeaways from the superintendent of public instruction debate

His opponent, Republican David Olson offered his own assessment of the past eight years, painting Reykdal’s two terms in office as a series of “broken promises” and failures, including tens of thousands of students failing to meet grade-level standards, a mental health crisis, absenteeism and an inability to fund special education fully.

“Simply put, kids can’t afford four more years of Chris Reykdal,” Olson said during the debate, held at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Reykdal, a Democrat, remembered his time in office differently: He noted an increase in students receiving free meals, more schools offering dual language programs, fewer students in remedial programs for college and kindergarten readiness and more students participating in career and technical education programs.

However, in general, the candidates agreed on several things during Thursday’s debate.

The debate was organized by the Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016. The coalition has produced election debates all over the state for both local and statewide races. It is supported by media, education and civic organizations. Cascade PBS is one of the many media partners presenting this program.

Reykdal, first elected in 2016, served three terms in the Legislature and worked as a public school teacher and union administrator before leading the state’s education department. Republican challenger Olson has served on the Peninsula School District board since 2013, currently as vice president and as president in 2021.

The superintendent of public instruction is the state’s top public education leader, managing school funding, implementing education laws and setting curriculum standards. It is a nonpartisan office.

Here are five things of note in Thursday’s debate.