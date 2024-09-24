Does Washington need a ban to prevent natural gas bans?

Meanwhile, the State Building Code Council updated its energy code in 2021 to comply with an updated national energy code. That state update did not forbid installation of gas appliances in new buildings, nor did it call for them to be removed in retrofits of older buildings. However, even when gas appliances are chosen, the new or updated buildings must still show the same energy savings as a building using electric heat pump, water or space heating.

In a written statement, the Council said the code changes won’t force anyone to phase out natural gas. Critics say otherwise.

They say Seattle, Shoreline and Bellingham have all installed or at least considered natural-gas bans. Spokespeople for Seattle and Shoreline say, however, their building codes align with state law and do not include gas-banning language. In 2022, the Bellingham City Council passed an ordinance that banned natural gas from being installed in new buildings and large apartment complexes. Seattle flirted with a ban in 2020.

Last January, the U.S. Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit ruled that a Berkeley, Calif., ban on natural gas in new buildings was illegal. The Citizen Action Defense Fund, a conservative legal organization with informal ties to Let’s Go Washington, sent letters to the city governments of Seattle, Shoreline and Bellingham to inform them of this ruling.

Greg Lane of the Business Industry Association; executive vice president Anthony Anton of the Washington Hospitality Association; Hallie Balch of Let’s Go Washington; and state GOP party chairman Jim Walsh argue that Democrats and the state government secretly want to phase out the use of natural gas.

They noted that the unsuccessful 2023 version of HB 1589 contained language to phase out natural gas. That language was removed because the involved parties were not ready to take that step, Rep. Doglio said.

HB 1589’s critics point to one passage in the measure: “Large combination utilities shall file an integrated system plan [which] … achieve all cost-effective electrification of end uses currently served by natural gas identified through an assessment of alternatives to known and planned gas infrastructure projects, including non-pipeline alternatives, rebates and incentives, and geographically targeted electrification.”

Critics argue this passage means the state wants to phase out the use of natural gas. “It’s pretty clear where they want to go with the policy. It’s a bit disingenuous to say this is just a planning document,” Walsh said.

He noted HB 1589 calls for natural-gas facilities to depreciate in value down to zero by 2050.

Critics also point to Gov. Jay Inslee’s remarks when he signed HB 1589 on March 28: “This bill creates the roadmap and tools for the state’s largest utility to get out of the fossil fuel business by 2050.”

Inslee referred to a 2008 state law that sets carbon-reduction targets of 45% below 1990 levels by 2030, 70% by 2040 and 95% by 2050. Numerous laws and bills have been in play in recent years to reach those goals.

In fact, voters face another referendum. I-2117, also on the November ballot, would repeal Washington’s new cap-and-invest program, which was designed to trim carbon emissions by auctioning permits to pollute and has been blamed for increasing gas prices while also providing $2 billion for numerous state projects.

Passage of Initiative 2066 would make energy bills more expensive because utilities would have to keep old infrastructure operating after it becomes outdated, said Caitlin Krenn, Washington Conservation Action’s climate and clean energy director.

The initiative “is really about attacking standards for energy efficiency and affordability,” she added. Krenn described the initiative as a blunt instrument striking a complex law that took years to put together. “It’s taking a wrecking ball to policies that were carefully crafted,” she said.

On the political battlefield, Initiative 2066 is a sideshow to Initiative 2117, the carbon emissions measure.

Both sides are spending tens of thousands of dollars on the gas-ban initiative. Meanwhile, each side is spending millions of dollars fighting over the cap-and-invest measure.

Why would the Business Industry Association of Washington and the Washington Hospitality Association care whether natural gas is phased out?