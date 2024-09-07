7 takeaways from the Washington attorney general debate

Brown is a partner at Pacifica Law Group in Seattle, previously served as a U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington, and as general counsel for Gov. Jay Inslee. During the debate, Brown hammered on his experience in government and private practice.

Serrano is the mayor of Pasco and the director and general counsel for the Silent Majority Foundation, a conservative group that has challenged COVID-19 vaccine mandates and state gun laws. Serrano highlighted his experience in local government as well as his history of fighting for individual rights on issues like gun control.

The two discussed their disparate plans for addressing violent crime, the drug crisis, gun control, abortion access and more, while finding some common ground in the AG’s critical role in protecting Washingtonian’s rights.

The debate, sponsored by the Washington State Debate Coalition, was moderated by Shauna Sowersby of Cascade PBS, along with journalists from FOX13, KUOW and the Washington State Standard.

Day one priorities

After opening statements, Brown led off the debate explaining that his priority as attorney general would be to serve as lawyer for all Washingtonians, to keep them safe and protect their rights no matter what. He also said he hopes to use the office to tackle the underlying problems and inequities that make Washington less safe and contribute to issues like crime, addiction and violence.

Serrano said his day one priority is to learn the ins and outs of the office and its branches in 13 cities around the state. As part of that he wants to meet with the existing AG staff to understand their backgrounds and whether they’re serving the people of Washington or “floundering and failing.” If it’s the latter, he said “that’s where leadership comes in.”

The drug crisis

Asked about the Legislature’s 2023 drug possession law, both candidates said they agreed with the decision to once again make possession and use a crime. Brown said he thought the state’s highest priority, however, should be drug dealers and especially drug cartels.

Serrano said he’s seen the positive effect of the drug possession laws in Pasco, but said there needs to be more focus on holding people accountable for continuing with and completing court-mandated treatment programs.

Police accountability

For the first time in state history, Attorney General Bob Ferguson criminally charged three Tacoma police officers for their role in killing Manny Ellis. The candidates were asked if they support the policy and how they would pursue use-of-force cases against officers.

Serrano said officers have told him that the Attorney General Office’s use of force policy is muddy and that he thinks the office has a responsibility to make it very clear with objective standards. If elected, he said he might pursue rewriting the policy or bring in outside experts to help do so.

Brown said that in order to achieve safety, the community must have trust in law enforcement and that pursuing police accountability is part of building that trust. He said in his view it’s not about the AG’s policy, but about whether a Washington law was violated. If it’s clear that it was, his office would pursue charges.