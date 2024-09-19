Ferguson, Reichert heat up governor debate stage in Spokane

2. Neither candidate addressed a question about rent caps

Earlier this year, Democrats in the Washington Legislature introduced a measure to cap yearly rent increases for tenants , but the bill did not pass during the session. Asked whether they would support a measure to put a cap on rising rents, neither candidate answered the question directly.

Ferguson said he believed in increasing housing inventory and noted that his office has taken on illegal rent gouging through a recently filed Department of Justice lawsuit against RealPage . While he said he is open to proposals to address exorbitant rent hikes in the state, he said he believed the state needs a housing market that works for everyone.

Reichert pivoted instead to an attack on Ferguson’s fumble of a case brought against Value Village before noting that he believed the state should make it easier for landlords to evict tenants. Additionally, Reichert said he believed current laws on squatting should be changed in order to prevent individuals from squatting.

3. Abortion was brought up multiple times

Although Ferguson accused Reichert multiple times of lying about his stance on abortion and pointed to Reichert’s voting records in Congress on abortion access, Reichert claims that he supports the current laws on abortion in the state and that he supports the current policies to protect those coming from out of state to get abortions in Washington.

Both candidates agreed that abortion access should not be limited.

While Ferguson brought up his proven track record on protecting abortion access in the state, including access to the abortion drug Mifepristone when it was considered at risk, he continued to question Reichert’s stance on the issue, leading Reichert to question at one point if Ferguson thought the gubernatorial race was “really about abortion.”

4. Reichert doesn't want taxes on baby essentials

In the midst of discussing support over abortion rights, Reichert pointed out that he believes taxes on baby essentials, such as taxes on baby food and diapers, should be eliminated. He added that he wanted to work with House and Senate Democrats to address those taxes.

Interestingly, recent attempts in the state to eliminate taxes on diapers have not been successful despite bipartisan support in the Legislature. According to the National Diaper Bank Network , 26 states including Texas, California and New York do not have a sales tax on baby diapers.

5. Their approach to helping small businesses differs

Asked how they would each help businesses in Washington stay afloat, Ferguson said that he believed streamlining government on behalf of business entities would be helpful. For example, he said he wanted to smooth the permitting process by offering a “one stop shop” for those permits. He added that he believed the issue needs to be approached in a bipartisan way.

Reichert then said he believed the state needed to stop playing “gotcha” with business owners and accused the attorney general’s office of suing local businesses. Additionally, Reichert further emphasized the idea of “no new taxes” in regards to businesses in order for them to stay afloat.

Asked about homelessness in proximity to businesses, the former congressman took aim at Ferguson by saying he believed there were no consequences for people who commit crimes in the state.