Washington parties, voter advocates craft 2026 midterms strategy

Challenging Trump

By and large, Republican leaders are shying away from town hall events. So nationally, the Democratic party has embraced them as a way to draw attention to the right wing’s relative silence. They have also become a key avenue for constituents to voice concerns or show resistance to the actions of the Trump administration.

During the April 9 town hall meeting in Yakima, attendees voiced concerns about the administration’s policies on immigration, tariffs and potential cuts to Medicaid, all of which represent challenges unique to Eastern Washington, where ICE raids have taken place, tariffs have historically hurt the sales of major agricultural exports and a disproportionate number of residents rely on Medicaid for health care.

Maria Beltran ran for State Senate in the 14th Legislative District last fall. In an interview prior to the town hall, she said Trump’s actions were “not normal” and that Washingtonians’ dissatisfaction with them was evident in numerous protests and marches held in the Yakima Valley over the previous weeks.

“There [are] a lot of avenues that people are choosing to use to make change and to continue pushing for what they want to see,” Beltran said. “My takeaway is people want to do something, people want to get involved, and people are not happy with the direction of the country.”

Party leaders also criticized U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, the Republican who has represented the 4th District for a decade, for not holding any in-person town hall meetings since 2023. Lately, Newhouse has opted for telephone town halls,but has not held one in months.

At the town hall, Eric Carlson, a constituent from Royal City, handed out business cards advertising the phone number for Newhouse’s office in Washington, D.C. He also brought an artificial human backbone and pelvis, representing what he felt was Newhouse’s “lack of spine” in acknowledging constituents’ concerns.

Newhouse was one of two Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump, said Carlson, and owed his win over a fellow Republican in part to support from Democratic voters.

“Newhouse needs to hear from his constituents,” said Carlson. “There’s upset, there’s anger, there’s frustration. He needs to find the courage that he had on January 13, 2021, when he voted to impeach. I would like him to find that courage again.”

Sergio Garcia, an affordable-housing developer in Yakima, attended the town hall with his wife after seeing a post about it on social media.

Newhouse has been receiving criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, a predicament Garcia was sensitive to, but he said that dynamic didn’t change the congressman’s responsibility to engage with the local community.

“I deal with people who are against our [housing] developments, but that doesn’t mean I don’t show up to hear complaints,” he said. “I think all [Newhouse] can do is present the facts.”

A spokesman for Newhouse said he was planning a telephone town hall, But the congressman was not available for interviews and did not respond to questions from Cascade PBS.

A town hall held in Spokane April 25 featuring Rep. Emily Randall, a Democrat representing the Sixth Congressional District, focused more on questions about the Democrats, including questions about lessons learned from the previous election cycle and plans to address the needs of workers.

Spokane is in the Fifth Congressional District. There U.S. Rep Michael Bumgartner. The Republican won the seat, which became open after longtime U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers decided not to run for re-election.

There is a clear need and hunger for these events, including from those who haven’t historically participated, Conrad said. “I think folks are upset in this moment, they’re looking for leadership; they’re looking for answers; they’re upset about their cuts in the community, and they’re upset about friends and family losing jobs.”

Conrad said the party wanted to show they are willing to listen to voters, regardless of party affiliation, and whether the feedback was positive or negative.

The hope is to build inroads on these districts over time, not flip them immediately, Conrad said.

Part of that effort includes cultivating Democratic leaders who can someday run for state or federal office by providing support and pushing for participation in local races such as those for school board and city councils.

Conrad believes the midterm elections will be crucial. Flipping the House will require preserving existing seats, particularly in the Third Congressional District, represented by Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Democrats have criticized Gluesenkamp Perez for supporting the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote. Democrats have said the policy would lead to voter disenfranchisement.

Conrad said she understands the balance Gluesenkamp Perez has to maintain as a Democrat in a district that went for Trump last fall. She notes that certain things that poll well among Democrats at large do not get traction in that district. Keeping it is crucial to flipping the House, said Conrad.