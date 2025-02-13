How Washington communities are responding to ICE deportation orders

What immigrants can do

Norouzi said she and staff from OneAmerica have reminded elected officials and jurisdictions at all levels of state laws that could provide additional protection for immigrants.

For example, the state passed the Keep Washington Working Act in 2019 in response to Trump’s actions on immigration during his first term. That law reinforces that state and local law enforcement do not have the primary purpose of enforcing civil federal immigration law. The law also establishes that a person’s immigration status, presence in the country or employment alone is not a matter of police action. The law also acknowledges the contributions of immigrants in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, construction and health care, and that the priority of the state is to maintain the rights and dignity of residents to ensure they can keep working.

WAISN provides multiple services for those impacted by immigration enforcement, said Velasquez, including individuals detained and their families.

Both WAISN and OneAmerica have offered “know your rights” sessions to ensure undocumented immigrants understand their rights under the law and what they should or shouldn’t say during an interaction with ICE. The trainers also remind people that they have the right to an attorney during interactions with law enforcement. WAISN also offers a Fair Fight Bond Fund, a community-sourced immigration bond fund that pays for the release of those detained after immigration enforcement.

“Regardless of what the current administration is saying, these are legal rights everybody in this country, regardless of status, has,” Norouzi said.

One city’s take

In Sunnyside, in the lower Yakima Valley, about 30% — possibly more — of its nearly 17,000 residents are undocumented, said Mike Gonzalez, the city manager. Latinos, in general, make up around 90% of the city’s population, which means a lot of people are likely affected by the immigration crackdown in some way.

He said he heard of one local day care encouraging parents to sign powers-of-attorney in case they are taken away by ICE.

“These are real fears,” Gonzalez said. “For our community, it’s a reality.”

Gonzalez said some residents remember seeing such raids in the late 1980s and 1990s, including in the farmland fields where their parents worked. “There’s an element of PTSD in our community among those [in the] 35-to 50-year-old range.”

Gonzalez said his priority is to ensure safety for all residents, regardless of their immigration status. Part of that work includes providing an information card in English and Spanish outlining their rights if ICE approaches them.

The move has generated ire from residents who feel he and the city are protecting those breaking the law. Gonzalez said the criticism does not deter him.

While Gonzalez said he wants his police department to promptly address any criminal activity — from anyone — he disagrees with the rhetoric that those without legal status should be deemed criminals. He notes that immigrants contribute to the local economy, especially in agriculture, an important industry for Sunnyside and the state.

“People come here for different reasons,” he said. “They come here for opportunities, for economic reasons.”

The city has not received any advance notice of activity from ICE. Officials often find out about arrests or other actions through agencies or advocacy organizations, Gonzalez said. “They truly, truly, work stealthy and by themselves,” he said. “We don’t have any communication.”

Playing the long game

Norouzi of OneAmerica said it’s often easy to respond to an emergency and then end up being reactive rather than proactive in addressing immigrants’ issues.

“Part of the chaos and the filing of these executive orders is meant to move us from a place to act proactively on our agenda [to] being reactive,” she said. “It’s really tough. I don’t necessarily have the answer. It’s something we grapple with every day.”

Still, Norouzi said she and OneAmerica try to focus on their mission, which is to provide immigrants and advocates political homes to fight for justice and to help position Washington as the best place for immigrants in the country. That focus will help them not only get through immediate emergencies but also put them in a position to help immigrants thrive in the long term.

The organization’s work includes working with state legislators on a pro-immigrant agenda that includes, among many things, tax reform that is less regressive to ensure everyone pays their fair share, and providing benefits such as unemployment, to undocumented immigrants.

Norouzi said they must continue working on bringing more people into the movement, which means not just giving information to immigrants but developing their leadership and civic engagement skills so they can participate directly in the political process.

“We have to keep that fight up,” she said. “The only way we’ll win on this thing is if we keep bringing people in and developing our leaders [to have] more power via more people.”