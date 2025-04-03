Central and Eastern Washington brace for possible Medicaid cuts

“Do what’s right, do what’s fair, no more cuts to long-term care!” chanted the crowd. “Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Cuts to care have got to go!” On a large display, attendees wrote messages explaining why Medicaid funding was important to them and their loved ones. Several people shared publicly their stories of how their health would be impacted by cuts to the government health program.

As the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers move to slash public health programs like Medicaid, marches like the one in Yakima signal disapproval among health care providers, unions and advocates. At the march, organized by a coalition of stakeholders known as Central WA Families, the message was clear: Using Medicaid to balance the budget was going to hurt Newhouse’s constituents.

The event came weeks after House Republicans including Newhouse voted in favor of a resolution that would direct the House Energy and Commerce Committee to cut the federal deficit by at least $880 billion over the next decade. While Medicaid was not explicitly mentioned in the Feb. 25 resolution, advocates say such cuts would be impossible to implement without slashing Medicaid and other government-funded health care programs. And those cuts could be especially devastating in Central and Eastern Washington, where a disproportionate number of residents rely on Medicaid for their health care.

This is a dynamic Nancy Newberry knows well. Newberry traveled to the march from Tieton, a small town nearly 20 miles from Yakima. She said many of her neighbors are on Washington’s Medicaid program Apple Health and that Medicaid funds power health care services in Tieton, including a community-based health care center.

“I do think even small cuts to Medicaid will make those clinics untenable financially,” she said.

Even if there isn’t a formal proposal on the table yet, she said, it’s important that Congressional representatives like Newhouse understand the potential consequences of cutting Medicaid.

“The rural people in this district would be hurt most [if cuts occur] … You have to stand up and say something immediately even if the process is long,” Newberry said. “If you don’t, the process will be finished, you’ll be blindsided, and you never know what was coming.”