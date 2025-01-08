New Latino majority voter district in Central Washington stays red

For Manjarrez, R-Wapato, those issues — affordability, education and public safety — were critical to voters, and showing how she could address them contributed to her victory against Democrat Ana Ruiz Kennedy during the general election in November for the open seat.

“I’m embracing … helping the district, learning and understanding what they need and fighting for those needs,” she said.

Manjarrez’s race and two others in the 14th Legislative District in Central Washington were closely watched due to the district’s new status as a Latino voter majority district.

That status came after U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik ruled in August 2023 that the district boundaries drawn after the 2020 Census violated federal voting rights laws. Lasnik approved the new map in March 2024.

Now, with this year’s election results certified, both parties are calling the election a win. Republicans are celebrating victories in a district they said had a racial gerrymander that unfairly favored Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats believe a closer look at the numbers illustrates a district that will be in play for them in future elections.

Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, and Senate Republican Caucus leader, believes the victories reflect that Republican candidates better showed how they could address issues affecting voters in the district, including Latinos.

“The voting shows that [Latino voters] are [independent] and will express their independence at the ballot box based on who is showing they are working on the issues that affect their lives.”