How will tariffs impact WA’s trade-dependent agriculture industry?

The tariffs were especially unpopular among Washington’s congressional delegation. While Trump has said implementing the tariffs was a response to “foreign trade and economic practices that have created a national emergency,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and a bipartisan group of co-sponsors have proposed legislation to prevent future tariffs like the ones Trump proposed, which could negatively impact the economy — especially in Washington state, one of the top exporters among U.S. states and territories.

At a town hall organized by the Washington State Democratic Party in Yakima earlier this month, former Gov. Jay Inslee said previous tariffs had resulted in massive losses in export volume for Washington. During the first Trump administration, the state’s apple market in India was hampered by a retaliatory tariff.

By the time that tariff was lifted in 2023, Washington’s apple market in India was all but decimated. In 2019, the market brought in $120 million annually. After the tariff was imposed, that number fell to just under $3 million in 2022.

It also meant apple growers had to find another market for Red Delicious, a variety that has lower demand domestically but was more popular in India.

“This is the greatest food-producing place [on] the whole planet, with hardworking people and the best soil,” said Inslee. “It deserves a president who will open markets to our products, not close them.”

It’s not clear even to economics experts what Trump hopes to accomplish by imposing tariffs like the one that so damaged Washington’s apple exports in recent years.

“Is it bringing manufacturing to the U.S.? We don’t know whether it’s actually punishing bad actors in the world trade system,” said Debra Glassman, teaching professor of finance and business economics at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.

In the chaotic days since he introduced them, Trump has rolled back some of his planned tariffs. But he’s forged ahead with a 10% tariff rate on all imports and additional tariffs on imports from China. Tariffs on auto and steel imports from Mexico and Canada remain intact under a separate order from Trump. Trump initially applied universal tariffs under this order, but later exempted goods under the three-country USMCA trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States. Trump has also exempted sales of electronics, such as smartphones and laptops, from the 125% tariff on goods imported from China.