Readers want political news — about the other Washington

Despite pollster Stuart Elway’s suspicion that engagement with politics might be dropping off since the November 2024 presidential election, engagement is high among Washingtonians of all political persuasions, but most of their focus seems to be on national headlines.

As a recovering doomscroller, I’m not necessarily surprised by that data point: Who among us hasn’t lost hours of our one wild and precious life to the daily onslaught of breaking national news? But as a news editor at a local outlet, this preoccupation with national politics is a reminder that we have some work to do if we’re going to get eyeballs focused on coverage of this Washington – not just the other one.

This newsletter is a space where I hope this can happen, and if you’re a loyal reader, I’m very pleased to meet you: I’m Megan Burbank, Cascade PBS’ new news editor. You may know my name from my byline as a longtime freelance reporter: Since 2021, I’ve covered local news related to reproductive health policy, and have previously written here about what drew me to that work. Whether we’re talking about abortion coverage or the state budget, public policy – especially state-level public policy – affects people’s lives in ways both casual and profound, and I’m lucky to work with a news team who dig into how policy shapes Washingtonians’ experiences every day.

