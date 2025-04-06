Thousands rally in Seattle to protest Trump administration actions

Other protesters held signs that said “Fight oligarchy,” “Hands off our democracy,” “Reject fascism,” “Tax the rich” and “We won’t be divided.” Some carried Palestinian or Ukrainian flags. Others held upside-down American flags. Cartoonish depictions of Musk — the world’s richest man who leads Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, founded by executive order in January — seemed at times to outnumber signs depicting the president himself.

Speaking to protestors, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, described the nationwide action as an effort “to take back our country” and show Trump, Musk and Republicans that “we intend to fight back against unelected billionaires.”

“Today, we are here to demand an end to this chaos and destruction,” Jayapal said.

Many protesters said they were shocked by the speed at which Trump has moved to dismantle large parts of the federal government.

“I really underestimated it could happen this fast,” said Mary Miller, a retired nurse practitioner from south Seattle. “All the services that I believe my taxes go to support have been gutted.”

Like many attendees, Miller characterized Trump as conducting a “fascist takeover.”

The rally wasn’t as large as the Seattle’s Women’s March in 2017, but attendees said they were heartened by the turnout, and hopeful that growing frustration over the administration’s actions would prompt more people to take to the streets.

“I think now people realize, just in the last two weeks, that we’ve got to get out and do things,” said Sue Nevler, Seattle resident and trustee at a local botanical garden.