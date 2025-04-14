The cost of aging: How rent caps could affect Washington seniors

If residents are struggling to pay their rent some months, he tries to help. He was at his properties until 10 p.m. the night before a recent thunderstorm, making sure it was prepared to withstand strong winds. He tells everyone who lives there to call him any time of day or night if they ever feel unsafe. He hangs Christmas cards from tenants on the walls of his office.

“The people who live in my property trust me to provide a quality living environment and boy , do I take that seriously,” he said. “Everybody here puts their life in my hands.”

Up until this point, Goodwin said his annual rent increases have never gone up by more than $60 a month.

But he said he worries that if House Bill 1217 becomes law, he will be forced to max out his annual increases at the cap to keep up with the rental market. Goodwin said the rest of the expenses that go into his rental business, like insurance and property taxes, are also increasing. A rental cap means less cushion to keep up with them, and could mean selling the property altogether, he said.

“It will drive me out of business very soon,” he said.

The property, along with income from several smaller holdings in Seattle, is the source of his retirement savings, and while he’s not ready to retire yet, Goodwin said the cap proposal could accelerate his decision.

“Personally, I will be OK, if I have to sell,” Goodwin said. “But I’m not sure about the residents here.”

Goodwin said it’s likely he’ll be forced to sell his property to a large investor who won’t be shy about raising rents and won’t have the same relationship with tenants as he does. He worries that state and local regulations, like rental caps, will only result in fewer small owners and more large management companies whose sole focus is making money.

“People are going to suffer because people like myself aren’t going to be able to swing at all the pitches across the plate,” Goodwin said. “We’re going to strike out and strike out and strike out.”