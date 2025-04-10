Poll: WA voters say Trump is negatively impacting their lives

“By every metric in our poll, Trump is seen as having a negative effect on the country,” pollster Stuart Elway said. “A lot of people are feeling this personally, more so than last time.”

The Cascade PBS/Elway poll surveyed 403 registered voters across the state between March 27 and 31 using a mix of landline, cell phone and online interviews. It has a 95% confidence level, meaning that if the survey were conducted 100 times, the results would be within five percentage points of these results at least 95 times.

About 60% of respondents said Trump was bringing the wrong kind of change to the country, an increase from 2017 when 46% of voters gave that response to the same question shortly after Trump took office for the first time. In this year’s poll, 63% also said they disapproved of his leadership style. In April 2017, 56% did.

“I never in my entire life could ever imagine the highest office in our country working and acting the way that Donald Trump is,” said Randy McGlenn, 49, of Spokane. “It has completely eviscerated any type of expectation.”

But not everyone disapproves of him. About 31% of poll respondents said Trump was bringing the right kind of change to the country – a slight reduction from 34% in 2017. Thirty-five percent approve of Trump’s leadership style, compared to 40% in 2017.