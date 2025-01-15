Former AG Bob Ferguson sworn in as Washington’s 24th governor

Rather than leaning solely on the pomp and circumstance of the day, he also presented a sobering look at some of the challenges ahead for the state. His speech addressed housing, finding more police officers and making Washington more affordable — priorities of both parties.

“We face real challenges as a state and as a people,” Ferguson told the chamber, filled with state senators, representatives, other state officials and members of the public.

“Our state is unaffordable for many Washingtonians. We rank 50th — last — per capita, in number of law enforcement officers. Our ferry system is broken. We are confronted with a behavioral health crisis. Too many of our residents are unsheltered. Housing is too expensive and there’s not enough of it. Our state government is bogged down by too much bureaucracy. And core freedoms, like reproductive freedom, are threatened,” he added.

Ferguson voiced support for legislation already in the pipeline or expected to be introduced by both Republicans and Democrats. He also mentioned his own new executive orders on some matters.

“Despite these, and other challenges, I’m optimistic. I know that together we can make real progress and increase opportunities for Washingtonians,” Ferguson said.