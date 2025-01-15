Bob Ferguson talks challenges ahead as Washington’s next governor

And can we dig into that? Because you mentioned public safety, that was top of mind as you were campaigning. Any more specifics — you just talked about investment — anything else that people can just be mindful of that you are looking into?

Yeah. So I’m excited that [state] Sen. Jeff Holy, Republican from Spokane, is working with me and my team on this proposal to invest $100 million. That’s a grant program that local jurisdictions — you know, the cities, the counties who hire the bulk of our law enforcement officers — that they can turn to that grant program for additional resources for greater salaries or hiring bonuses.

So we’re working in a bipartisan manner to get those resources. Now we have to get that bill through the state legislature, get them the budget. But I really appreciate Sen. Holy working with us in a bipartisan proposal. And I think that’ll have a lot of support.

You spoke with another publication, and one thing that you were mentioning is maybe cutting an agency or two. Any specifics? Is that something that you’re still cutting because you are going to make this massive reduction? Any additional details?

So as we’re having this conversation, I haven’t yet taken office yet, but in the budget priorities I put out there, that expectation is each agency needs to propose these cuts across the board. It won’t be 6% for each agency. Some might be more, some might be a little bit less. We need to make sure we’re preserving core services for the people of the state of Washington.

But from a budget standpoint, there’s no sacred cows from my standpoint. OK. One thing I proposed doing in this in our budget priorities was taking some dollars from the office of the Attorney General, right? An office I care a great deal about having spent 12 years there. But hey, they have some dollars there in a fund that we can utilize for other core services, and it will not adversely impact the work of the AG’s office. That’s my approach for my own agency. That’s what I’ll be communicating to other agency heads across state government. We’ve got to get leaner. We’ve got to get more efficient and prioritize.

And you alluded to, as we all know, your work as attorney general. One component of that was filing lawsuits against the Trump administration. We know the incoming administration has laid out its policies. What do you think Washington’s role is in keeping that administration in check?

Yeah, it’s a great question. And so, a relatively short answer to a complex question is, you know, I was attorney general for those four years of his last administration. And during those years when we felt that the president violated the law, when he overstepped his authority and we felt those actions harmed Washingtonians, then we brought litigation. And we won all but two cases that we brought against him, we won over and over and over again. Those were cases to preserve clean air and clean water in Washington state. Those were cases to make sure that DREAMers, right? — where this is the only country that they know — could stay in Washington state. These are really important cases for the people of the state of Washington.

So my approach as governor is the following. Hey, we’ll work with the Trump administration when we can, and we will stand up to the Trump administration when they’re harming Washingtonians and exceeding their lawful authority. So I’m looking forward to working with Nick Brown, the incoming attorney general. You know, obviously, I’ve got a close relationship with the AG’s office and with Nick, so I think it’ll be a great partnership.

But the key for us is to be focused and disciplined. Elections have consequences. President Trump won. He was not my candidate. But presidents can do things and have a lot of legal authority. And when he’s not exceeding that authority, you know, folks have to understand that election had a consequence. But when he exceeds that authority, that’s where the state needs to step in: when Washingtonians are being harmed.

Washington is known for the laws and initiatives that we propose to fight climate change. Governor Inslee has had a slew of successes in getting laws into place that protect our state. Is there anything that you are interested in tackling as the chief executive with regards to climate change?

Yeah. First, I’ll say that I’m convinced that future generations of Washingtonians will only appreciate his service in this particular area even more as time goes on. That he really tackled what’s a huge threat, right, to our whole way of life here in Washington state. That clean air, that clean water, the beautiful outdoors, the beautiful environment we have — and so I think he deserves our thanks for his leadership, not just here in Washington, but nationally and really even internationally. Things like the Climate Commitment Act, which voters overwhelmingly approved in red jurisdictions and blue jurisdictions, they preserved that because they know it’s important to address these issues.

So my goal will be, as incoming governor, ... to make sure that we’re continuing that leadership. I think folks look to Washington state for that leadership. Governor Inslee set with the state legislature some really important policies. So implementing, for example, the Climate Commitment Act, making sure we make that transition to a clean-energy economy — that’s not just good for our environment, that’s not just good for climate, that’s good for jobs. You know, I was at training facilities in Eastern Washington and Wenatchee, and it was training for workers, hundreds of them. And what they’re being trained for is the clean-energy economy. That’s jobs for those people all across our state. So I’m excited about that and looking forward to making that happen as Governor.