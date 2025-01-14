Jay Inslee reflects on 12 years as Washington governor

You alluded to some of what a past administration, the Trump administration, had had done during that time in terms of its response. Washington has set the tone in [Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s] office filing lawsuits when the state felt that administration overstepped. What do you think the role is of Washington state as we have a new Trump administration coming into office?

When? In regard to?

To… for instance, deportation of folks from communities, cities across the country. What’s Washington’s role if those things actually come to pass?

Well, listen, I think the values of the state of Washington are ones that I’d hoped be replicated by other states. And we have certain values. We respect our young people’s ambitions. So now we have students at the University of Washington and Washington State [University] who might have come here at age 2 that in the past – and I don’t know what his current policy is – is to try to throw those people out of the University of Washington, WSU, and send them back to a country they don’t even remember. That would not only be callous, it would be dumb to take that talent out of our state.

We have people who have lived here for 20, 30 years who are feeding us in the agricultural industry; literally, they’re putting food on our plate. And the agriculture industry would be severely damaged if, in fact, you removed all those people, many of whom [have] been here for decades. And what I’m hopeful to happen, because I’m a person based on hope, is that the bipartisan efforts that were near success several years ago to do immigration reform – so that we don’t crater our agricultural economy, we don’t crater the dreams of our Dreamers – [we] can have immigration reform as opposed to what he’s proposing now.

You know, he’s talking about criminals, acting like all these folks are criminals. These people are going to our churches, they’re soccer coaches, they’re at the University of Washington. So ... Washington values, I think should be respected and the law should be respected as well. And we will be adept at protecting ourselves with [Governor-elect] Bob [Ferguson] and [Attorney General-elect] Nick [Brown] on the job. So I feel good about that.

Another Washington value is science. Look, we’re a very scientifically literate state. We lead the world in new technologies because we understand science. So we make decisions based on science rather than fantasy and hallucination or ideology. That’s why we acted against COVID. Whereas Donald Trump tried to minimize this problem and made it more difficult for us to fight this terrible disease.

That’s why we’re standing up against climate change. And I’m gratified that voters agreed that we ought to do that by a 62-38 margins, because we understand science. So there’s another principle and value that I hope other states will join us on.

You got to understand, a lot of states look to us for leadership. They’re impressed with our leadership on climate change. In fact, the world is. I went to Azerbaijan and to the climate conference, and people were very excited about what Washingtonians decided at the ballot box on the [Climate Commitment Act]. And then we believe in justice. We believe in basic fairness. So voters decided, you know, should we throw homeless single mothers out on the street, or should we ask really wealthy people would pay just a little bit more? They decided the latter was a better course because we value fairness, and we need more fairness in our tax code.