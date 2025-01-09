Majority of voters have a negative outlook on Washington’s future

Diving deeper with the respondents

Cascade PBS followed up with some poll participants to learn more about why they answered the way they did.

Khoa Nguyen, 28, of Lake Stevens, said the growing unaffordability of living here drives his pessimistic outlook on the state. He said he’s concerned about continued increases in food and rent prices as well as rising taxes. He also noted businesses closing amid rising costs.

“I only predict it’s going to get worse,” said Nguyen, who identified himself as an Independent voter.

In the poll, voters were asked how they would identify if they were required to register with a party in order to vote, even though that is not a requirement in Washington state.

Heather Drummond, 41, of Shoreline, one of the people who identified as a Democrat and also said she thought things would get worse in the state, said her concern with the state stems from the anticipated budget shortfall.

Drummond, who works for the state Department of Health, said she is nervous about significant cuts to programs and how that would affect various communities. In particular, she fears cuts to programs and other efforts that were part of the COVID-19 pandemic response that she feels would still be helpful today, she said.

Tracy Gibbs, a 63-year-old Union resident, was also concerned about the state’s budget crisis. She was unsure if the Democratic majority in Olympia has the will to overhaul the state’s tax system. Gibbs said the approach has been to raise taxes rather than look at the system itself.

Gibbs, a Democrat, felt the tax system — which leans heavily on real estate and sales taxes — was too regressive.

“You hear Democrats give lip service, but I don’t see them on their bully pulpits pushing this,” she said.

Gibbs said she is relieved there is a Democratic majority in the Legislature and a Democratic governor, but she also wants to see them come up with new ideas that can fix the state’s budget issues.

“I just haven’t heard any solutions being discussed other than raising taxes,” she said. “I don’t think you can tax your way out of the problems we have.”

Dennis Humbard, a 79-year-old Kent resident, called incoming Governor Bob Ferguson “greedy” and “selfish” and fears a push for more new taxes, including a state income tax.

Humbard said he’s already struggling with rising costs on a fixed income.

“It’s all about taxes, it’s about money, it’s all about greed,” said Humbard, an Independent voter.

Deb Shay, a Republican voter from Ephrata, also had concerns about Democratic leadership in Olympia. She expects Ferguson to continue the agenda set by outgoing Governor Jay Inslee.

While Shay doesn’t object to addressing environmental issues, she says the policies pushed by Inslee and the Democratic majority in Olympia have disregarded those living in rural areas, such as hers.

“Our lifestyle on the east side of the mountains is different than the majority of the people on the west side,” said Shay, 67. “I don’t think they look at the whole picture.”