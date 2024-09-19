2024 debates: Seattle City Council Position 8 with Woo, Rinck

The winner in the November election will finish the final 13 months of former Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s term rather than serve a full four-year term on the Council. The seat opened after Mosqueda was elected to the King County Council and Woo, a Chinatown-International District activist and business owner, was appointed by the Seattle City Council in January to serve temporarily. Rinck is an assistant director at the University of Washington working on state budget and policy issues.

The debate was moderated by Cascade PBS city reporter Josh Cohen, John Hopperstad of FOX 13 and Angela King of KUOW.

Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2024 voter guide.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The Coalition is supported by media, education and civic organizations.

