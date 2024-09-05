New progressive PAC backs Alexis Rinck’s Seattle council campaign

Called the Progressive People Power PAC (P3 PAC), its backers say the fundraising effort is necessary to counter business PAC spending in support of conservative-leaning local politicians.

“It is harmful when big business floods our ‘free and fair’ elections with their money and influence,” said Ry Armstrong, P3 PAC board chair and a former Seattle City Council candidate, in an email. “We have decided to fight fire with fire and are focusing on building long-term, foundational change within Seattle.”

The new PAC launched in late August with a $25,000 donation from Carrie Barnes, chair of the King County Democrats, according to its filings with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Its board of directors includes Maren Costa, who ran against Rob Saka last year for Seattle City Council; Aretha Basu, political director at the progressive nonprofit Puget Sound Sage; Jeanne Legault, who worked as legislative aide to former Councilmember Lisa Herbold; and Alexis Mansanarez, campaign manager for King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s most recent campaign.

Mosqueda, Costa and Barnes are co-hosting a fundraiser for the PAC along with former Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis and former District 4 City Council candidate Ron Davis.

In 2023, PACs spent more than $1 million on Seattle City Council races. Most of that money came from Seattle-area business and real estate leaders backing a slate of conservative-leaning candidates who campaigned on public safety and a promise not to raise taxes without first making cuts to the existing city budget. Labor unions and other progressive orgs spent about $200,000 backing left-leaning candidates in the race.

Councilmembers Rob Saka, Joy Hollingsworth, Maritza Rivera, Cathy Moore and Bob Kettle all benefited from PAC spending in their successful bids for election last year.

This fall, Rinck is running against Councilmember Tanya Woo, who was supported by more than $117,000 in PAC spending in her race against District 2 City Councilmember Tammy Morales in 2023. Woo lost last November, but was appointed to temporarily fill the seat Mosqueda vacated when she was elected to King County Council. Whoever wins in this November’s special election will finish Mosqueda’s term through the end of 2025.

The Washington Realtors PAC spent $60,000 in support of Woo during this year’s primary race. Business PACs have not yet otherwise gotten involved in the 2024 Council race. A progress group called Fuse Washington spent $193 through its PAC for Rinck in the primary.

According to Armstrong, P3 PAC’s support for Rinck is just the debut, and the group plans to back other progressive candidates in years to come.

On the individual fundraising front, the City Council candidates are nearly tied, with Woo raising $306,249 so far and Rinck raising $297,340.