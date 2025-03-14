Washington among the bottom of states in public defense funding

Seeking state support

Public officials and county representatives are trying multiple approaches in Olympia to increase the state’s share of funding, from a lawsuit between counties and the state to a historic budget request.

The Washington State Association of Counties sued the state in late 2023 on behalf of all counties , but specifically named Lincoln, Pacific and Yakima counties as plaintiffs. The lawsuit argues that the state is failing its constitutional obligation by delegating it to counties without the means to ensure it can be implemented.

Young said the intention for the lawsuit is to compel the state to fund public defense similar to how McCleary v. Washington mandated the Legislature to fully fund education.

“We think it should be a statewide funding level, same as it was for schools,” Young said. “Trying to basically determine your access to a constitutional right based on whether or not your local government or your community is rich or poor, we think it’s wrong. There are basic services that we should provide to all Washingtonians, as the Constitution expects. But more and more of that burden has been devolved to the local level.”

A Thurston County judge dismissed the initial lawsuit last April, saying that counties are not the appropriate group to bring the suit – it instead should be brought by the individuals whose rights have been infringed. The counties then appealed to the Washington Supreme Court, arguing that precedent exists for governments to act on behalf of residents – but the court denied the case, so it was kicked to the state Court of Appeals.

The Attorney General’s Office, which is responsible for defending the state in lawsuits, argues the Legislature designed funding specifically to ensure counties are responsible for paying for the public safety policies they enact.

“The Attorney General’s Office strongly supports adequate funding for public defense. The question in this case is simply whether local governments or the Legislature should cover that cost,” deputy communications director Mike Faulk wrote in an email. “For over a century, the Legislature has made the policy decision that local governments should have primary responsibility for the decisions and funding of criminal prosecutions and defense.”

The state also contends that counties lack the proper standing to sue the state on behalf of defendants.

“Our primary argument in this case is that counties should not be allowed to bring a lawsuit on behalf of indigent defendants when the counties prosecute those same defendants,” Faulk added. “The trial court agreed with that argument, and we hope the Court of Appeals will as well.”

WSAC also worked with legislators to craft and introduce several bills this legislative session to increase state funding for public defense, including companion bills in the House and Senate that would split the cost evenly with counties. But neither bill made it past the fiscal cutoff on Feb. 28.

The Office of Public Defense also made a historic request through the governor’s office for the next budget that would nearly double the office’s previous budget, requesting $293.2 million.

“What’s most important is that the Office of Public Defense wants to work with every city, in every county,” said Larry Jefferson, director of the state Office of Public Defense. “We might need a resource or two to do that, to make sure that we can, but that’s what we want to do.”

Much of the money would cover or expand existing programs, but a few line items specifically focus on addressing the crisis. For example, the request includes $420,000 to hire an expert to evaluate public defense services to determine the most appropriate methods “to ensure constitutionally sufficient representation in all jurisdictions.”

It also includes a $80.9 million request for grants to counties and cities.

“Trial level criminal defense is in crisis in Washington, without enough public defense attorneys to represent indigent persons facing criminal charges,” the budget request reads. “In spite of steadily increasing public defense costs borne by local jurisdictions, state funding for trial level criminal public defense has remained stagnant for nearly 20 years. Washington is one of only 13 states that provide little or no state funding for criminal public defense. Cities and Counties need supplemental funding in order to provide adequate indigent defense.”