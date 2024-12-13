The Newsfeed: WA court weighs new standards for public defenders

“There was so much pressure,” she said. “It just felt like I couldn’t do anything right. Because there was just so much going on and so little time to get everything done. I think it was hard to balance. Because whenever you’re working on one case, you’re taking time away from another case.”

Lucas-Smith left her position in July 2024 after four years because she said the number of cases made her workload untenable. At one point, she said, she had 170 cases – more than half the yearly limit.

“One thing that was difficult about the job for me was always wondering, ‘Is there more that I can do?’ But I just don’t have the time to do it all,” she said. “The pressure kind of got to me, and I think that it just was time for me to go.”

Many say public defense in Washington is in crisis – sparking a lawsuit over funding – as public defense attorneys throughout the state cite workloads as a key reason for leaving the profession. That’s part of why the Washington Supreme Court is now weighing new standards for defense attorney caseloads.

The existing standards limit a public defender to handling about 150 felony cases a year, which can include serious charges such as murder. A national study found the current standards allow an attorney about 14 hours on average for each felony case. Attorneys representing defendants on misdemeanor charges may handle a few hundred cases a year.

This story is part of Cascade PBS's WA Workplace Watch, an investigative project covering worker safety and labor in Washington state.

These standards were adopted in 1973 and haven’t been updated nationally since. Washington made a minor adjustment in 2012. But advances in technology, like the need to review video footage, make many cases more time-intensive than in decades past. The newly proposed standards would reduce that annual caseload cap by about 2/3 for felony cases and more than half for misdemeanor cases. The new standards would be phased in between now and July 2027.