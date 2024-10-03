ArtSEA: Viaduct views return with Seattle’s new Overlook Walk

During its final decade or so, the hulking concrete eyesore (dubbed “a horrible thing” by Seattle World’s Fair architect Paul Thiry) seemed to represent the last vestige of an older, punkier Seattle — one less hellbent on becoming a “world-class city.” It put the brutal in Brutalist architecture, but it was a city icon of sorts. Plus: those unbeatable Viaduct views .

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is a weekly arts newsletter from Cascade PBS.

“Nobody misses the Viaduct, but they miss the views from the Viaduct,” said the Office of the Waterfront’s Angela Brady at a recent press tour of the new Overlook Walk . A key component of the $806 million Waterfront Park renovation, this pleasingly curvy and heavily planted pedestrian pathway connects Pike Place Market with the Seattle Waterfront. It opens on Friday, Oct. 4 with a public celebration starting at 4:30 p.m.

As the tour stepped off, Brady told our group we were standing at exactly the same elevation of the upper deck of the Viaduct. And whaddya know, the views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains are easier to enjoy from a contoured bench than a moving car.

Noting the 100-foot drop from Pike Place Market to the piers, additional tour guides Joy Shigaki (director of Friends of Waterfront Park) and Marshall Foster (director of Seattle Center, a partner org) emphasized that this gently graded path makes traversing the steep slope more accessible for more people.

“This is an ADA pathway,” Foster said. “The topography of the city has never allowed this before.” Shigaki added that the path, which bridges the roadway below, is “a much safer way for the public to cross the street.” Moving down toward the water, amphitheater-style seating configurations allow for plenty of pauses to watch the ferries — and possibly, future performances.